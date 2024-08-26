Clash Royale Evolution Bonanza Event: Details, rewards, and more

The Clash Royale Evolution Bonanza Event is the last event of the August 2024 Season. It is underway as of August 26, 2024, and will run till September 2, 2024. Participants can currently win Season Tokens, which can be used to purchase various items from the season store, from this event. From August 30, 2024, an event challenge will also be available.

The event also features 2v2 battles (Image via Supercell)

Details

The Clash Royale Evolution Bonanza Event challenges will follow the same rules as Classic Challenges. All the cards will be placed at level 11, and players will be able to use them to build their decks, even the ones they have not unlocked. Furthermore, Evolutions and Champions are also unlocked.

Additionally, all eight deck slots are Evolution Slots. Therefore, for the first time in Clash Royale, players will be able to make decks with eight cards that can all evolve.

Rewards

Players can win Season Tokens by participating in Event-themed battles. The number of tokens won per match will be subjected to the following criteria:

Destroying each of the enemy crown towers rewards 100 Tokens

Defending a crown tower will reward 50 Tokens

1 Token per elixir spent

The winner gets a 1.5x multiplier on their tokens

Additionally, in the event challenge that commences on August 30, 2024, players can compete for exclusive banners.

Strategies for Clash Royale Evolution Bonanza Event

The challenge allows eight Evolution Slots and most players will try to fit in as many evolutions as possible. However, it is recommended to try and build a balanced deck that contains multiple evolutions.

Ensure that there is a win condition, spells, splash damage troops, and supporting troops in the deck. The win condition of your deck is the card you rely on for tower damage, for instance, Evolved Royal Giant can be a win condition. Additionally, splash damage troops keep swarms from building and support the win condition, Evolved Wizard in one such card.

Spells not only support the win condition but also help with defense. Zap Evolution can be used for defense. Furthermore, buildings are effective for defense, Evolved Goblin Cage and Evolved Tesla are two examples of buildings that can evolve.

