Clash Royale Wizard Evolution: Stats, evolution ability, and more

The Clash Royale Wizard Evolution will be introduced in Season 59, transforming the traditional Wizard into a formidable troop. Following Clash Royale Battle Ram Evolution, this will be the seventeenth card to undergo evolution within the game. Presently, the Wizard is among the less frequently utilized cards, which will change with the impending release of its evolved counterpart.

As per RoyaleAPI, the Clash Royale Wizard Evolution will be launched on May 6 at the beginning of the new season. This article covers all the details regarding this upcoming Clash Royale Wizard Evolution, including its stats, evolution ability, and much more.

Stats of Clash Royale Wizard Evolution

Stats of the upcoming evolution (Image via RoyaleAPI || Supercell)

The stats present in the traditional Wizard troop such as range, hit point, and area damage will remain unchanged. However, two new stats will be introduced for the evolved version of the card. The Clash Royale Wizard Evolution will feature 371 shield hit points and 231 explosion damage at the highest level.

Evolution ability

Expand Tweet

At the heart of the Clash Royale Wizard Evolution lies its evolution ability: Fire Shield. Upon deployment, the Evolved Wizard spawns with a protective shield. This shield mitigates incoming damage from the enemies. In return, it inflicts damage and pushes back enemy units.

The Fire Shield protects the Wizard from spells like Fireball, Poison, and Lightning. At level 11, it boasts an impressive 371 HP, enabling it to withstand smaller attacks from the Arrows and The Log.

Furthermore, upon the shield's destruction, it triggers an explosion that deals area damage to both ground and air troops. At level 11, this explosion can deal up to 231 damage, useful for dispersing enemy swarms and repelling strong units.

Strategically deploying the Evolved Wizard amid enemy ranks prompts opposing troops to converge upon it, targeting the shield for destruction. Once the shield is breached, the ensuing explosion wreaks havoc among clustered enemy forces. Notably, the explosion's robust pushback effect ensures that even stout adversaries are not immune to its disruptive force on the battlefield.

The evolution cycle of the card and how to unlock it

Wizard emitting fire from the palm of his left hand (Image via X/@ClashRoyale)

This card has 1 evolution cycle which means 1 in every 2 deployments will be the evolved version of the card.

To unlock this evolution, players need to collect 6 Wild Shards belonging to Clash Royale Wizard Evolution. They can access all six at once by purchasing the Diamond Pass Royale. However, F2P (free-to-play) players can also acquire these Shards through Level Up chests and Season shops.

