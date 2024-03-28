Clash Royale Battle Ram Evolution: Ability, stats, and more

The Clash Royale Battle Ram will debut as the 16th card evolution within the game. The traditional battle ram card spawns two barbarians carrying a large wood to attack the opponent's tower. However, the evolved version will spawn two evolved Barbarians to carry the ram adorned with an animal head at the front. When the ram is destroyed, the Barbarians will start attacking the adversary with their sword.

This article highlights all the details regarding the Clash Royale Battle Ram.

Release date and card cycle

Release date of the troop (Image via RoyaleAPI)

According to RoyaleAPI, the Clash Royale Battle Ram Evolution is slated for release on April 1, 2024, coinciding with the start of a new season in the game. Players will need two Cycles to activate the evolution, so every 1 in 3 deploys will unleash the evolved version of the card in Clash Royale.

Evolution ability of Clash Royale Battle Ram

The evolution ability of the Clash Royale Battle Ram is known as Super Charge, a potent skill that allows the troop to charge and bounce multiple times against buildings and towers until its HP is depleted. This ability grants significant offensive capabilities but leaves the troop vulnerable to resetting spells like Log and Clash Royale Zap Evolution, as well as air and ranged damage.

The Super Charge also boasts a powerful pushback effect, twice as strong as the hit pushback of the evolved Royal Giant, which can disrupt enemy formations and create strategic openings.

Stats and damage output

Stats details (Image via RoyaleAPI)

In terms of stats, the evolved Clash Royale Battle Ram is a force to be reckoned with. It deals 572 damage when charging toward an opponent, with an additional 212 pushback damage after each bounce during the Super Charge sequence. This makes it effective at clearing swarms of smaller units like skeletons and goblins, making it a decent counter against cards like Tombstone.

Moreover, it is supported by two Level 11 evolved Barbarians, each with 25% more HP than standard Barbarians, ensuring increased durability during battles.

Counters and weaknesses

Bowlers in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

Despite its formidable abilities, the evolved Battle Ram does have weaknesses. One of its primary counters is the Bowler, a defensive unit capable of easily eliminating the Battle Ram and its accompanying Barbarians. Players must strategize carefully to protect their Battle Ram from such threats while leveraging its offensive prowess.

