All Clash Royale Season 59 balance changes for May 2024 leaked

Clash Royale Season 59 will begin on May 6, 2024, and will introduce several balance changes within the game. According to recent leaks, these adjustments will affect 21 cards, providing them with buff or nerf. As per reports from RoyaleAPI, cards like the Royal Giant and Royal Recruits will likely get a boost to their HP, whereas Clash Royale Dagger Duchess and Evolved Bats could see reductions in their statistics.

This article covers all the upcoming Clash Royale Season 59 balance changes as reported by RoyaleAPI.

All leaked buffs and nerfs in the upcoming Clash Royale Season 59 balance changes

Here are all the details regarding the anticipated alterations:

1) Evolved Archers (rework)

HP Multiplier will decrease from 1.25 to 1.00 (-20%)

Damage Multiplier will increase from 1.70 to 2.00 (+18%)

2) Evolved Barbarians (rework)

HP Multiplier will decrease from 1.25 to 1.10 (-12%)

Duration will increase from 2.00 Seconds to 3.00 Seconds (+50%)

3) Evolved Bats (nerf)

The First Hit Time will increase from 0.300 Seconds to 0.600 Seconds, highlighting +100% in that stat.

4) Evolved Battle Ram (nerf)

In the upcoming Clash Royale Season 59, the pushback to heavy troops like Mega Knight, and Giant Skeleton will be reduced from 2,000 unknown to 0.000 unknown (-100%), meaning Battle Ram Evolution will no longer possess the ability.

5) Evolved Bomber (nerf)

Cycles to deploy the evolved version on the battle will increase from 1.00 Cycles to 2.00 Cycles (+100%)

6) Evolved Firecracker (rework)

Firecracker Evolution (Image via Supercell)

HP Multiplier will decrease from 1.30 to 1.00 (-23%)

Big Sparks Duration will increase from 2.50 Seconds to 3.00 Seconds (+20%)

Small Sparks Duration will increase from 2.00 Seconds to 2.50 Seconds (+25%)

Movement Slowdown will increase from 0.000 to 0.150 (+25%)

7) Evolved Knight (rework)

HP Multiplier will decrease from 1.20 to 1.10 (-8%)

Damage Reduction will increase from 0.600 to 0.700 (+17%)

8) Evolved Mortar (nerf)

HP Multiplier stat of Evolved Mortar will likely decrease from 1.2 to 1.0, signifying a -17% change.

9) Evolved Royal Giant (nerf)

HP Multiplier of the Evolved Royal Giant will decrease from 1.1 to 1.0, encompassing a -9% in the statistic.

10) Royal Giant (buff)

HP will increase from 3,072 Hit Points to 3,164 Hit Points. This +3% change will prolong the Royal Giant's survival on the battlefield.

11) Evolved Royal Recruits (nerf)

A group of five recruits (Image via Supercell)

HP Multiplier will decrease from 1.1 to 1.0, signifying a -10% change in the statistic of Evolved Royal Recruits in Clash Royale Season 59.

12) Royal Recruits (buff)

HP will increase from 532 Hit Points to 547 Hit Points, enhancing Royal Recruits health by +3%.

13) Evolved Skeletons (nerf)

The First Hit Time will increase from 0.400 Seconds to 0.500 Seconds, highlighting a +25% change.

14) Evolved Tesla (rework)

HP Multiplier will decrease from 1.20 to 1.00 (-17%)

Death Shockwave added (increased utility)

15) Evolved Valkyrie (nerf)

Valkyrie Evolution (Image via Supercell)

HP Multiplier of Evolved Valkyrie will decrease from 1.15 to 1.10, which is a mere -4% change in her health in the upcoming Clash Royale Season 59.

16) Evolved Wall Breakers (nerf)

Runner Damage will reduce from 392 Hit Points to 196 Hit Points (-50%)

Runner Speed will increase from 90 to 120 (+33%)

17) Evolved Zap (nerf)

2nd Strike Damage will reduce from 192 Hit Points to 96 Hit Points (-50%)

3rd Strike Damage will reduce from 192 Hit Points to 96 Hit Points (-50%)

18) Cannoneer (nerf)

Damage dealt by Clash Royale Cannoneer will be reduced from 422 Hit Points to 401 Hit Points, a -5% change in Season 59.

19) Dagger Duchess (nerf)

Latest Tower Troop (Image via Supercell)

In Clash Royale Season 59, Dagger Duchess' HP will decrease from 3,218 Hit Points to 2,780 Hit Points (-14%).

20) Elixir Collector (nerf)

Generation Time will increase from 9 Seconds to 12 Seconds (+33%)

Duration will increase from 65 Seconds to 86 Seconds (+32%)

21) Goblin Drill (nerf)

The First Spawn Time will likely be increased from 0.5 Seconds to 0.8 Seconds (+60%) in the upcoming Clash Royale Season 59.

