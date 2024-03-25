Best Arena 10 deck in Clash Royale

The optimal Arena 10 deck in Clash Royale is classified by its ability to dominate the Hog Mountain battleground. This deck allows players to secure trophies by triumphing over challenging adversaries, ultimately unlocking Arena 11 at the 3,400-trophy mark. Within this arena, they must construct their deck from the available 69 cards in the game.

This article showcases one of the best Arena 10 decks in Clash Royale that players can use in 2024.

The updated Arena 10 deck in Clash Royale in 2024

Required deck composition (Image via Supercell)

Here's the required optimal Arena 10 deck in Clash Royale:

Hog Rider (Elixir cost: 4): The main win condition of this deck is that Hog Rider possesses high health and devastating attacks, capable of taking down enemy towers. Hog Rider puts constant pressure on opponents, targeting their troops and initiating counter pushes.

The main win condition of this deck is that Hog Rider possesses high health and devastating attacks, capable of taking down enemy towers. Hog Rider puts constant pressure on opponents, targeting their troops and initiating counter pushes. Tesla (Elixir cost: 4): As a defensive powerhouse, Tesla provides reliable protection against enemy troops and building-targeting units. Its ability to hide underground when not attacking makes it a versatile counter to various threats. Players possessing the evolution version of Tesla gain an advantage due to its evolution ability, titled Electro Pulse. This ability allows Tesla to generate a circular shockwave at the center of its base, damaging and stunning the opponent's troops within its range.

As a defensive powerhouse, Tesla provides reliable protection against enemy troops and building-targeting units. Its ability to hide underground when not attacking makes it a versatile counter to various threats. Players possessing the evolution version of Tesla gain an advantage due to its evolution ability, titled Electro Pulse. This ability allows Tesla to generate a circular shockwave at the center of its base, damaging and stunning the opponent's troops within its range. Dart Goblin (Elixir cost: 3): The Dart Goblin adds long-range firepower to this Arena 10 deck in Clash Royale, targeting both ground and air units with precision. Its low elixir cost and high damage output make it a good quick cycle card.

The Dart Goblin adds long-range firepower to this Arena 10 deck in Clash Royale, targeting both ground and air units with precision. Its low elixir cost and high damage output make it a good quick cycle card. Guards (Elixir cost: 3): With their shielded status, Guards offer excellent defensive capabilities against single-target units. They can absorb damage effectively, allowing other troops to focus on offense without worrying about immediate retaliation.

With their shielded status, Guards offer excellent defensive capabilities against single-target units. They can absorb damage effectively, allowing other troops to focus on offense without worrying about immediate retaliation. Valkyrie (Elixir cost: 4): The Valkyrie serves as a melee powerhouse, dealing area damage to enemy troops clustered together. Her ability to clear swarms and support the Hog Rider makes her an essential component of this deck's offensive strategies.

The Valkyrie serves as a melee powerhouse, dealing area damage to enemy troops clustered together. Her ability to clear swarms and support the Hog Rider makes her an essential component of this deck's offensive strategies. Fireball (Elixir cost: 4): The Fireball provides valuable splash damage, clearing out groups of enemy troops and weakening enemy buildings. Its versatility in both offense and defense makes it a valuable spell in various situations.

The Fireball provides valuable splash damage, clearing out groups of enemy troops and weakening enemy buildings. Its versatility in both offense and defense makes it a valuable spell in various situations. Minions (Elixir cost: 3): As a fast and agile flying unit, Minions offers air support and can quickly eliminate enemy troops or distract building-targeting units.

As a fast and agile flying unit, Minions offers air support and can quickly eliminate enemy troops or distract building-targeting units. Mini P.E.K.K.A (Elixir cost: 4): The Mini P.E.K.K.A possesses high single-target damage ability and is often used to take down an opponent's tanks and heavy-hitting units.

Average elixir cost: 3.6 elixirs.

Check out more articles on Clash Royale:

Best Arena 7 deck in Clash Royale || Best Arena 8 deck in Clash Royale || Best Arena 9 deck in Clash Royale