The optimal Arena 8 deck in Clash Royale equips players to excel in frosty battlegrounds. One must carefully select eight complementary cards to defeat skilled opponents in this icy challenge. The primary goal in this arena is to elevate the personal trophy count to 2,600 to unlock access to Arena 9 and its subsequent rewards.

This article provides the required Arena 8 deck in Clash Royale, which is currently dominating the meta.

The updated best Arena 8 deck in Clash Royale

Composition of the best Arena 8 deck in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

In Clash Royale, players gain access to this arena when their total trophy reaches 2,300. Consequently, eight new cards will unlocked, including the latest Tower Troop, Cannoneer.

Here's the deck required to dominate this arena:

Hog Rider (Elixir cost: 4): The Hog Rider serves as the primary win condition in this deck, delivering swift and focused attacks on enemy towers. This troop can bypass enemy defenses and target buildings. Thus, it is mostly used as a frontline unit on the battlefield.

The Hog Rider serves as the primary win condition in this deck, delivering swift and focused attacks on enemy towers. This troop can bypass enemy defenses and target buildings. Thus, it is mostly used as a frontline unit on the battlefield. Mini P.E.K.K.A (Elixir cost: 4): The Mini P.E.K.K.A is a hard-hitting troop that excels at eliminating opponent's tanky units. It also serves as a solid defensive option against ground-based threats when used strategically.

The Mini P.E.K.K.A is a hard-hitting troop that excels at eliminating opponent's tanky units. It also serves as a solid defensive option against ground-based threats when used strategically. Baby Dragon (Elixir cost: 4): The Baby Dragon adds air support to the deck, targeting both ground and air units with splash damage. Its ability to clear swarms and support pushes makes it a valuable asset in various situations.

The Baby Dragon adds air support to the deck, targeting both ground and air units with splash damage. Its ability to clear swarms and support pushes makes it a valuable asset in various situations. Battle Healer (Elixir cost: 4): As a healer with offensive capabilities, the Battle Healer synergizes well with the Hog Rider, providing healing support during pushes. It can also support defensive efforts by keeping friendly troops alive longer.

As a healer with offensive capabilities, the Battle Healer synergizes well with the Hog Rider, providing healing support during pushes. It can also support defensive efforts by keeping friendly troops alive longer. Valkyrie (Elixir cost: 4): Valkyrie acts as a strong melee unit that excels at clearing swarms of smaller troops. With her spinning attack, she can quickly dismantle enemy hordes, making her a reliable defensive option in this Arena 8 deck in Clash Royale.

Valkyrie acts as a strong melee unit that excels at clearing swarms of smaller troops. With her spinning attack, she can quickly dismantle enemy hordes, making her a reliable defensive option in this Arena 8 deck in Clash Royale. Freeze (Elixir cost: 4): Freeze is a game-changing spell that can catch opponents off guard. When used strategically, it can lock down enemy defenses or support troops, allowing your offensive units to deal devastating damage.

Freeze is a game-changing spell that can catch opponents off guard. When used strategically, it can lock down enemy defenses or support troops, allowing your offensive units to deal devastating damage. Dark Prince (Elixir cost: 4): Another versatile troop, the Dark Prince combines offense and defense with his charging attack and shield. He can tank damage for your other troops while dealing area damage to enemy units.

Another versatile troop, the Dark Prince combines offense and defense with his charging attack and shield. He can tank damage for your other troops while dealing area damage to enemy units. Giant Snowball (Elixir cost: 2): The Giant Snowball provides cheap crowd control, pushing back and slowing down enemy troops. Its low elixir cost makes it an efficient tool for managing swarms and buying time for your units.

The average elixir cost of this deck is 3.8 elixirs. Thus, efficient elixir management is required to navigate the battlefield swiftly.

Check out more articles on Clash Royale:

Best Arena 7 deck in Clash Royale || Best Arena 6 deck in Clash Royale || Best Arena 5 deck in Clash Royale