Best deck for Clash Royale Arena 7

Clash Royale Arena 7, titled Royal Arena, introduces seven royal-themed cards, including the formidable Prince. These additions take the total tally of Clash Royale cards to 45 cards. To achieve victory, you need to select eight cards that complement each other and tailor their strategies according to their deck.

This article provides the best Clash Royale deck for Arena 7, which has a 3.6 average elixir cost.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

What is the best deck in Clash Royale Arena 7?

Required deck (Image via Supercell)

Here is the best deck in Clash Royale Arena 7:

Giant (Elixir cost: 5): The Giant serves as the cornerstone of this deck, boasting substantial hit points and formidable strength. Deploy the Giant to lead your assault, absorbing enemy attacks and paving the way for your offensive units.

You need to upgrade all these Clash Royale cards before using them in Clash Royale Arena 7.

Clash Royale Arena 7 strategies

Here are a few strategies to adopt in this arena:

Giant-Balloon combo push: Deploy the Giant at the back of your King Tower. As the Giant approaches the bridge, deploy the Balloon behind it to get the opponent's immediate attention. Support the push with troops like the Musketeer or Minions to deal with any air or ground defenses your opponent may deploy. Keep your Arrows ready for the situation when the opponent deploys swarms of troops.

That is the end of this Clash Royale guide for Arena 7. If you're interested in more articles related to the game, check out the links below:

