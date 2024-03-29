The optimal Arena 11 deck in Clash Royale involves the right combination of level 11 cards that must complement each other for players to defeat skilled opponents in battle. Arena 11, also known as Electro Valley, is unlocked at 3,400 trophies. This arena is famous for unlocking eight Clash Royale cards, including Miner, Princess, and Sparky.

This article delves into the composition of the best Arena 11 deck in Clash Royale.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

What is the best Arena 11 deck in Clash Royale?

Arena 11 deck composition (Image via Supercell)

Here's a breakdown of the required deck:

Miner (Elixir cost: 3): The Miner's ability to emerge anywhere on the battlefield makes it a versatile tool for disrupting enemy strategies, chipping away at towers, or supporting your troops during crucial moments. Princess (Elixir cost: 3): As a ranged splash damage dealer, the Princess excels at clearing swarms of low-health troops like Skeletons, Goblins, and Minions. Her ability to attack from a safe distance behind your towers makes her a valuable asset in the Arena 11 deck in Clash Royale. Poison (Elixir cost: 4): Poison offers strategic area denial and chip damage, making it effective for controlling enemy troops and weakening defensive structures. Its ability to linger on the battlefield ensures that enemy units are continuously affected, creating opportunities for your troops to gain the upper hand in battles. Goblin Hut (Elixir cost: 5): This building provides a steady stream of Spear Goblins, adding consistent pressure to your opponent and bolstering your defensive capabilities. The Spear Goblins can target ground and air units, making the Goblin Hut a versatile defensive tool. Valkyrie (Elixir cost: 4): In the Arena 11 deck in Clash Royale, the Valkyrie is responsible for clearing swarms of enemy troops with her area damage ability. She is a frontline tank, absorbing damage and protecting other troops during engagements. Minions (Elixir cost: 3): These swift-flying units specialize in targeting air and ground troops during battles. They can quickly eliminate enemy troops like Balloons, Baby Dragons, and ground-based threats like Goblins on the battlefield. Goblin Gang (Elixir cost: 3): This card spawns both Spear Goblins and Goblins to handle a wide range of threats. It deploys low-elixir troops that are natural counter to ground-based tanks. Tesla (Elixir cost: 4): As a versatile defensive building, the Tesla targets ground and air units with precision. Its ability to remain hidden until triggered provides strategic advantages, allowing you to surprise and effectively counter enemy troops.

