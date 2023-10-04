Top 5 tips to level up cards easily in Clash Royale

Clash Royale, a highly acclaimed mobile strategy game, revolves around crafting and refining your deck to outplay your adversaries. Elevating your cards is a pivotal element in this journey. Potent cards can be a game-changer in fierce encounters, underscoring the importance of an efficient levelling-up strategy.

Here are five essential pointers to expedite and optimize your card upgrades.

Top 5 tips to evolve your cards in Clash Royale

5) Focus on a core deck

One of the fundamental strategies for leveling up cards in Clash Royale is to have a core set of cards that you consistently use. These are the backbone of your deck, the cards you rely on in every battle. By concentrating your resources on upgrading this core set, you're building a stronger foundation for your gameplay, which further helps you to ascend the ranks in an organic manner.

Choosing a core deck involves understanding the coordination between different cards. Forming a deck accounts for several factors that determine the versatility of your deck in different arenas and warfare modes. You need to consider each card's pros and cons and how they complement each other. This approach will enhance your performance in battles and make the leveling-up process more efficient.

4) Participate in clan wars

Clan Wars in Clash Royale offers a fantastic opportunity to earn rewards, including valuable cards and gold. Winning wars can significantly boost your resources for leveling up your cards. A 2v2 battle yields a higher reward than a 1v1. It improves your ability to work in a team and makes your Clash Royale journey a bit more thrilling. So, actively participating in Clan Wars and aiming for victory is essential.

To succeed in Clan Wars, having a diverse and well-leveled collection of cards is crucial. This strategy allows you to adapt to different war scenarios and contribute effectively to your clan's success. The rewards from Clan Wars can provide a substantial boost to your card leveling efforts.

3) Request common cards first

When it comes to leveling up cards, common cards are the easiest and fastest to upgrade. The best way to acquire them is by requesting them from your clan members. Joining an active clan where members are willing to donate cards is crucial for this strategy.

Make sure to communicate with your clan about the cards you need and be willing to reciprocate by donating cards to others. This creates a supportive environment where everyone benefits from card upgrades. Prioritize requesting common cards for the core deck you've established.

2) Complete challenges and quests

Special challenges and daily quests are an excellent way to acquire additional cards and resources in Clash Royale. They often offer specific cards as rewards, which can be a significant help in leveling up specific cards in your deck.

Keep an eye out for these challenges and quests and prioritize participating in them whenever they're available. They not only offer instant rewards but also bring an additional level of enjoyment and thrill to the game.

1) Use your gold and token wisely

Managing gold judiciously is paramount in Clash Royale. Refrain from squandering it on frivolous upgrades; instead, channel it toward elevating the cards in your core deck. This targeted allocation guarantees a more formidable overall deck, bolstering your prowess in battles and augmenting your chances of victory.

Engaging in seasonal events yields valuable tokens that can be used for acquiring rare wild cards or wild shards for evolution. This facilitates substantial card upgrades and plays an important role in the evolution of your deck strategy, ensuring a dynamic and competitive presence on the battlefield.

In conclusion, leveling up cards in Clash Royale is a strategic process that requires focus and planning. By following the above tips, you'll be well on your way to building a formidable deck that can stand up to any opponent.