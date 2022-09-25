Latest challenge in Clash Royale: Sudden Death 

Cards, gems, and challenges come in very handy for players who wish to advance quickly in Clash Royale. Each week, the developers publish a fresh set of challenges that start after the previous batch is finished, and since the majority are free to take part in, everyone benefits.

The most recent upcoming 1v1 challenge in Clash Royale is the Sudden Death, which requires players to destroy just one tower. By destroying it, they can earn rewards that include magic items, battle banner tokens, gems, gold, and troop cards, if they complete the challenge by September 26.

This article will discuss the Sudden Death challenge in Clash Royale and its rewards.

How to complete the Sudden Death challenge in Clash Royale

Unlike regular 1v1 and 2v2 battles, the player who gets the first tower wins the battle. The in-game description of the Sudden Death challenge in Clash Royale is as follows:

"The match starts in Sudden Death - whoever takes the First tower wins! Three losses, and you're out, but you still have a chance to reset your losses and continue to play."

Players must build a powerful eight-card deck before the battle starts, unlike the Lava Hound Draft challenge. They can choose from options ranging from Common to Champion, whether unlocked or not. Even if they have not unlocked a specific card, they can still use it in this challenge.

Everything, including the Archer Towers, King Tower, and cards are increased to level 11 for battle fairness. So, even if a player has level 10 Pekka or level 12 Mega Knight, they will automatically change to level 11 for the Sudden Death challenge.

Players must win five battles to earn all the rewards, which includes legendary emotes, cards, gold, battle banner tokens and magic items. The challenge will be over once a player loses three battles, but they can reset it by spending Gems.

Since they have five rewards for five battles, each match counts. As such, they should use powerful and fast cards like Hog Rider, Prince, Dark Prince, Electro Wizard, Valkyrie, and Mini Pekka to destroy the tower and complete the challenge.

Rewards for completing the Sudden Death challenge in Clash Royale

Each win in the challenge will unlock a special reward for players. Hence, they have the opportunity to earn five prizes once they win all five battles of the Sudden Death challenge. The following are the various rewards for completing it in Clash Royale:

3000 Gold on winning the first battle

80 Battle Banner Tokens on winning the second battle

2000 Gold on winning the third battle

A Chest Key on winning the fourth battle

Legendary Barbarian Emote on winning the fifth battle

Finally, the Sudden Death challenge in Clash Royale is one of the best ways to earn special rewards and emotes. Players must make judicious use of the cards that they have to win all the battles and earn all the possible rewards that are on offer.

