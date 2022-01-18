How to use Trade Tokens in Clash Royale

As players know, SuperCell-owned Clash Royale is a multiplayer online battle game that involves one-on-one battles using character cards. These cards are available in five rarities: Common, Epic, Rare, Legendary, and Champions.

Users must upgrade these cards to get better damage and hitpoints, so the game introduced Trade Tokens to make upgrading easier.

Trade and upgrade in Clash Royale

Players can exchange cards with the Trader or other Clan members using Trade Tokens. These items can be obtained through Trophy Road rewards, special event challenges, or by purchasing them through special shop offers.

In addition to Champion cards, there are four different types of Trade Tokens, one for each rarity of cards in the game. Gamers must be at least level 8 to start trading with Clan members and the Trader.

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale Need Trade Tokens? Play in the Global Tournament! 🤝 Need Trade Tokens? Play in the Global Tournament! 🤝 https://t.co/xX2Zh5xdw3

Clash Royale players can begin a trade by going to the Trade tab and pressing the "Request Card" button, which will take them to the Trade screen. They need to have at least one Trade Token to begin a trade. Each Trade Token can only be exchanged for cards of the same rarity.

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale Trade Tokens, chests and this Mega Knight Emote await you in the Mega Rage Challenge! Trade Tokens, chests and this Mega Knight Emote await you in the Mega Rage Challenge! 👍 https://t.co/kE2yKZz7CP

Once on the Trade screen in Clash Royale, users can request a card as long as they have at least one Trade Token of the appropriate rarity. They can choose already-unlocked cards or those they haven't unlocked, as long as they're at or above the Arena where the card gets opened.

After selecting the card, gamers must choose up to four cards of the same rarity to give away in return for the requested card.

Trade Token rarity and cards

Trade Tokens in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Trade tokens are currently available in four rarities: Common, Rare, Epic, and Legendary. The card limits per Trade Token are specified in the game:

Common: 250 cards can be traded

Rare: 50 cards can be traded

Epic: 10 cards can be traded

Legendary: 1 card can be traded

Also Read Article Continues below

Finally, Trade Tokens are an excellent way to find and upgrade cards. For the ten Gems, players can reroll the list of cards they can provide to the Trader. As a result, they must look for the best cards to trade.

Edited by Ravi Iyer