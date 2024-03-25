The best Arena 9 deck in Clash Royale is used to defeat skilled opponents in the jungle-themed battle arena. Players possessing more than 2,600 trophies in the game get to participate at this competent level. Arena 9 is famous for unlocking seven new cards, including the Goblin Giant, Skeleton Barrel, and the Earthquake Spell. To unlock Arena 10, players must win matches in the Jungle Arena and elevate their trophy count to 3,000.

That said, this article provides the most optimal Arena 9 deck in Clash Royale in 2024.

The updated Arena 9 deck in Clash Royale in 2024

Composition of the best Arena 9 deck in Clash Royale. (Image via Supercell)

Here's the required Clash Royale deck for Arena 9:

P.E.K.K.A (Elixir cost: 7): P.E.K.K.A is defined by its high hitpoints and immense damage-causing potential. It is often deployed as the frontline unit in various Clash Royale strategies and excels in both offense and defense. Skeleton Barrel (Elixir cost: 3): The Skeleton Barrel adds an element of surprise to various attacks. When combined with other cards, such as the Witch or Minions, the Skeleton Barrel initiates a lethal push at the opponent's Tower. Fireball (Elixir cost: 4): The Fireball is a staple spell in this Arena 9 deck in Clash Royale. Its ability to deal with area damage and destroy opponent's buildings helps players to clear swarms or weaken high-threat units. Minions (Elixir cost: 3): Minions are excellent troops against air-based attacks and provide support to other troops in offensive pushes. They can quickly eliminate ground targets or distract enemy troops while your heavier hitters do the real damage. Spear Goblins (Elixir cost: 2): A low-cost card that offers decent damage from a distance. Spear Goblins are ideal for cycling through your deck, providing constant pressure, and chipping away at enemy towers. Goblin Hut (Elixir cost: 5): This building spawns a group of three Spear Goblins every 10 seconds, serving as a distraction for enemy troops. It helps control the battlefield and maintains a steady stream of support units. Witch (Elixir cost: 5): A versatile card that summons Skeletons and deals splash damage with her attacks. The Witch is effective against swarms and can support your P.E.K.K.A push with her summoned minions. Ice Spirit (Elixir cost: 1): Ice Spirit is a low-cost cycle card in this Arena 9 deck in Clash Royale. Its ability to freeze enemy troops helps to stall enemy pushes and buys time for your other units to deal damage.

