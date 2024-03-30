To construct the best Arena 12 deck in Clash Royale, players must select the eight cards that complement each other in the battle arena. These cards must be upgraded to their highest possible level before tossing them into battle. Arena 12, commonly known as the Spooky Town, is unlocked at 3,800 trophies within the game.

Upon reaching this arena, players get access to eight new Clash Royale cards, including the Electro Dragon, Graveyard, and Earthquake spells.

This article provides the right combination of cards required for constructing one of the best Arena 12 decks in Clash Royale.

What is the optimal Arena 12 deck in Clash Royale?

Required deck composition (Image via Supercell)

Here's the required deck:

Tesla Evolution: The Tesla Evolution serves as your primary defensive building, capable of targeting both ground and air units. Its ability to retract into the ground makes it resilient against spells like Lightning and Rocket. The Evolution ability of this unit provides crowd by emitting circular shockwave which damages and stuns enemies within range. Use it to counter high-damage units like the Giant, Golem, or Balloon on the battlefield.

The Tesla Evolution serves as your primary defensive building, capable of targeting both ground and air units. Its ability to retract into the ground makes it resilient against spells like Lightning and Rocket. The Evolution ability of this unit provides crowd by emitting circular shockwave which damages and stuns enemies within range. Use it to counter high-damage units like the Giant, Golem, or Balloon on the battlefield. Archers Evolution: Archers Evolution provides versatile support, dealing ranged damage to both ground and air units. They are effective at taking down flying threats such as Minions, Baby Dragon, and Balloon. It also deals chip damage to tanks when positioned strategically.

Archers Evolution provides versatile support, dealing ranged damage to both ground and air units. They are effective at taking down flying threats such as Minions, Baby Dragon, and Balloon. It also deals chip damage to tanks when positioned strategically. Knight: The Knight is a reliable tank in the Arena 12 deck in Clash Royale that is often involved in effective counter-push strategies. Use the Knight to defend against medium-sized threats like Hog Rider, Miner, or Musketeer, and then pair it with other troops for a strong counter-attack.

The Knight is a reliable tank in the Arena 12 deck in Clash Royale that is often involved in effective counter-push strategies. Use the Knight to defend against medium-sized threats like Hog Rider, Miner, or Musketeer, and then pair it with other troops for a strong counter-attack. The Log: The Log is a low-cost spell that excels at clearing swarms of ground troops. It's particularly effective against Goblin Barrel, Skeleton Army, and Princess, providing value by denying your opponent's offensive pushes in the two battle lanes.

The Log is a low-cost spell that excels at clearing swarms of ground troops. It's particularly effective against Goblin Barrel, Skeleton Army, and Princess, providing value by denying your opponent's offensive pushes in the two battle lanes. Hog Rider: The Hog Rider is your win condition, capable of dealing significant damage to enemy towers with its fast attacks. Pair it with support troops or spells like Earthquake to bypass defenses and apply pressure on your opponent's towers, forcing them to spend elixir defensively.

The Hog Rider is your win condition, capable of dealing significant damage to enemy towers with its fast attacks. Pair it with support troops or spells like Earthquake to bypass defenses and apply pressure on your opponent's towers, forcing them to spend elixir defensively. Earthquake: In this Arena 12 deck in Clash Royale, Earthquake serves as both a spell for damaging buildings and a control tool against enemy swarms. Use it to weaken or destroy defensive structures like Inferno Tower, Furnace, or Tesla.

In this Arena 12 deck in Clash Royale, Earthquake serves as both a spell for damaging buildings and a control tool against enemy swarms. Use it to weaken or destroy defensive structures like Inferno Tower, Furnace, or Tesla. Skeleton: Skeletons are cheap, fast-spawning units that excel at distracting enemy troops and buying time for your defenses. Use them to lure high-damage units away from your towers or to cycle through your deck for key cards.

Skeletons are cheap, fast-spawning units that excel at distracting enemy troops and buying time for your defenses. Use them to lure high-damage units away from your towers or to cycle through your deck for key cards. Ice Spirit: The Ice Spirit is a versatile cycle card in the Arena 12 deck in Clash Royale that provides freeze and chip damage. Use it to freeze enemy troops or towers temporarily to create an opportunity for a counter-attack.

Average Elixir cost: 2.6 Elixir

Check out more articles on Clash Royale:

Best Arena 11 deck in Clash Royale || Best Arena 10 deck in Clash Royale || Best Arena 9 deck in Clash Royale