Clash Royale Arena 6, famously known as P.E.K.K.A. Playhouse, introduces six new Epic rarity cards to the game, taking the total tally of cards to 38. Unlocking this arena requires you to reach King Tower level 6 and gather a total trophy count of 1,600. You must select eight cards that synergize efficiently for your deck in this arena.

This article provides the best Clash Royale deck for Arena 6, featuring five Epic rarity cards.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What is the best deck for Clash Royale Arena 6?

Deck composition (Image via Supercell)

The best deck in Clash Royale Arena 6 consists of the following cards:

Skeleton Army (Elixir cost: 3): The Skeleton Army is a formidable defensive card that can swiftly eliminate high-health single-target units and overwhelm opponents in Clash Royale Arena 6. Deploy it strategically to counter heavy hitters like the Mini P.E.K.K.A. This card provides solid defense while conserving elixir for offensive pushes.

Goblin Barrel (Elixir cost: 3): The Goblin Barrel adds an element of surprise to your offensive arsenal. Launching a trio of Goblins directly onto the opponent's Crown Tower can catch them off guard and chip away at their health. Pair it with other offensive cards to apply relentless pressure on your opponent and keep them on their toes.

Witch (Elixir cost: 5): With her ability to summon a horde of Skeletons and unleash ranged attacks, the Witch is a versatile card suitable for both defense and offense. Deploy her behind a tanky unit like the P.E.K.K.A. to create a formidable push, or use her defensively to swarm enemy troops and disrupt their advances.

Valkyrie (Elixir cost: 4): The Valkyrie excels at clearing out swarms of enemy troops with her powerful spin attack. Deploy her at the center of the battlefield to decimate enemy troops like Skeleton Army, Goblin Gang, or Barbarians, providing support for your own troops to advance unhindered.

Bomber (Elixir cost: 2): Offering high splash damage at a low elixir cost, the Bomber is an efficient card for clearing out groups of low-hitpoint troops. Use him to counter swarm units or as a support troop behind tanks to deal damage to enemy defenses, paving the way for your offensive units.

P.E.K.K.A. (Elixir cost: 7): P.E.K.K.A. acts as a heavyweight tank with immense damage potential in Clash Royale Arena 6. Deploy her to soak up damage and dismantle enemy tanks and buildings with ease. Paired with support troops, she can lead devastating pushes capable of tearing through enemy defenses.

Baby Dragon (Elixir cost: 4): The Baby Dragon offers air support with its splash damage and ability to target both ground and air units. Deploy it to eliminate swarms of troops, support your ground pushes, or counter enemy air units. Its versatility makes it an invaluable asset in various situations.

Arrows (Elixir cost: 3): Arrows provide a reliable solution for clearing out swarms of low-health troops, such as Minion Horde or Goblin Gang. Keep them handy to quickly deal with threatening swarm units or to finish off weakened enemy troops, ensuring your offensive pushes remain unhindered.

You need to upgrade all these Clash Royale cards to level 6 before contesting in Clash Royale Arena 6.

