All Clash Royale March 2024 roadmap events

The Clash Royale March 2024 roadmap begins with an event focussed on Tesla Evolution and ends with another electric-centered event, providing thrilling battles and exclusive rewards for the players. The new card evolutions will be the top feature of this roadmap. Notably, the Clash Royale Season 57 will end with the final event of this March schedule on April 1, 2024.

This article lists the upcoming events in the Clash Royale March 2024 roadmap.

Details of all the events in Clash Royale March 2024 roadmap

Here are the details of the upcoming events:

1) Tesla Evolution Draft

Tesla Evolution Draft event (Image via RoyaleAPI)

The inaugural event of this Clash Royale March 2024 roadmap is set to commence on March 4 and conclude on March 11, featuring the upcoming Clash Royale Tesla Evolution. The challenge phase of this event will be held between March 8 and 11, where players can fully utilize the latest card evolution.

The main focus of this event will be the formidable Electro Pulse, the evolution ability of the evolved Tesla. This ability will send circular shockwaves around Tesla's base, damaging and stunning opponent troops within its range.

2) Goblin Party Rocket

Goblin Party Rocket event (Image via RoyaleAPI)

The Goblin Party Rocket event will begin on March 11 and end on March 18, while the challenge of this event will run from March 15 to March 18. Supercell will unveil the rules of this Goblin-centered event on its commencement date.

However, players can expect the event to showcase the sneakiness and cunningness of various Goblins, along with the destruction that they will bring to the game.

3) Power Surge

Power Surge event (Image via RoyaleAPI)

Power Surge event in Clash Royale will initiate on March 18 and conclude on March 25. The main challenge will be played between March 22 and March 25. This event will likely feature evolved Zap, the second card evolution of this month.

The full potential of this Clash Royale Zap Evolution will be released in this event along with the formidable Triple Shock Evolution ability, which will cause mayhem on the battlefield. Interestingly, the damage caused and the range of the Triple Shock will increase in three successive zaps.

4) Electro Buffs

Electro Buffs event (Image via RoyaleAPI)

The fourth and final event of the Clash Royale March 2024 roadmap will also center around the electrical shockwaves. This event will commence on March 25 and run until April 1, with the challenge set to be held between March 29 and April 1, 2024.

This event will likely provide buffs to various Clash Royale cards with electrical abilities, including the two latest Clash Royale card evolutions.

In conclusion, the Clash Royale March 2024 roadmap is teeming with electrifying surprises, from the introduction of new card evolutions to intense challenges and strategic battles.

Check out more articles on Clash Royale:

How to get Star Points in Clash Royale || Clash Royale Birthday Community Event