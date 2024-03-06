Clash Royale Arena 5 introduces six new common rarity cards, taking the total tally of cards to 32. This arena, known as Builder's Workshop, is unlocked only when you reach King level 5. You also need to push your total trophies in Clash Royale to 1,300 to enjoy the gameplay in this arena. Among the available choices, a particular combination of eight cards emerges as the most potent option.

This article provides the required deck to dominate Clash Royale Arena 5 and a few strategies as well.

What is the best deck for Clash Royale Arena 5?

Deck composition (Image via Supercell)

Here's the required deck:

Hog Rider (Elixir cost: 4): A relentless attacker targeting enemy buildings, the Hog Rider is the backbone of this deck's offensive prowess. With its ability to swiftly reach and deal significant damage to enemy towers, it puts pressure on opponents and forces them to respond. Inferno Tower (Elixir cost: 5): Providing unparalleled defensive capabilities, the Inferno Tower is instrumental in neutralizing high-hitpoint enemy units, such as the Knight and other heavy hitters. Its ability to ramp up damage over time makes it a formidable deterrent against any push. Bats (Elixir cost: 2): As a fast and agile swarm troop, Bats excel in both offense and defense in Clash Royale Arena 5. They can deal significant damage to enemy troops and distract them as well. Valkyrie (Elixir cost: 4): With her wide area of effect and high hitpoints, the Valkyrie serves as the frontline tank and crowd control unit in this Clash Royale Arena 5 deck. She excels at clearing out swarms of enemy troops and creating openings for your offensive units to advance. Goblins (Elixir cost: 2): As a low-cost, high-damage troop, Goblins are perfect for cycling through your deck quickly and applying pressure on your opponent. Whether used defensively to counter enemy troops or offensively to support your pushes, Goblins are versatile and efficient. Fire Spirit (Elixir cost: 1): Offering incredible value for its low elixir cost, the Fire Spirit provides splash damage to clear out swarms and weaken enemy units. It synergizes well with other cards in this deck, especially against ground-based troops like the Hog Rider. Fireball (Elixir cost: 4): A versatile spell capable of dealing significant damage to both troops and buildings, the Fireball adds extra firepower to your arsenal. It can eliminate pesky support troops behind enemy pushes or finish off weakened towers in a pinch. Arrows (Elixir cost: 3): As a reliable and efficient spell, Arrows are essential for clearing out swarms of enemy troops that threaten your offensive and defensive efforts. They provide invaluable utility in dealing with air units and swarm troops as well.

With an average elixir cost of 3.1 elixir, this deck is also considered among the best beginner decks in Clash Royale.

Few strategies for success in Clash Royale Arena 5

Here's how to fully utilize the strengths of this deck in Clash Royale Arena 5:

Cycle efficiently : With several low-cost cards, focus on cycling through your deck rapidly to maintain constant pressure on your opponent. Use cheap cards like Goblins and Fire Spirits to bait out enemy responses and create openings for your main pushes.

: With several low-cost cards, focus on cycling through your deck rapidly to maintain constant pressure on your opponent. Use cheap cards like Goblins and Fire Spirits to bait out enemy responses and create openings for your main pushes. Defense is key : Utilize the Inferno Tower and Valkyrie to shut down enemy pushes effectively. The Inferno Tower is particularly effective against high-hitpoint units, while the Valkyrie can clear out swarms and tank damage for your towers.

: Utilize the Inferno Tower and Valkyrie to shut down enemy pushes effectively. The Inferno Tower is particularly effective against high-hitpoint units, while the Valkyrie can clear out swarms and tank damage for your towers. Counter-push with Hog Rider : Once you've successfully defended against enemy attacks, capitalize on your surviving troops to launch a counter-push with the Hog Rider. Support him with Bats, Goblins, or Fire Spirits to maximize damage potential and overwhelm your opponent.

: Once you've successfully defended against enemy attacks, capitalize on your surviving troops to launch a counter-push with the Hog Rider. Support him with Bats, Goblins, or Fire Spirits to maximize damage potential and overwhelm your opponent. Spell Control: Fireballs and Arrows are your go-to spells for controlling the battlefield. Use Fireballs to eliminate enemy support troops or weaken defensive structures, and Arrows to clear out swarms and protect your units from harm.

