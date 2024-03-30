Clash Royale Dagger Duchess: Ability, stats, and more

Following in the footsteps of Cannoneer and Tower Princess, Clash Royale Dagger Duchess emerges as the third Tower Troop in the game's lineup. She is classified as a Legendary troop who attacks by throwing her collection of eight knives at her opponent. Players having 5,000+ trophies will have the chance to obtain various Dagger Duchess cards from Tower Troop chests, allowing them to upgrade her to higher levels and unlock her full potential in battles.

This article highlights all known details about the Clash Royale Dagger Duchess, including the release date, abilities, and stats.

Release date of Clash Royale Dagger Duchess

According to the RoyaleAPI, the upcoming Tower Troop will be released on April 1, 2024, at the beginning of the new Clash Royale season. Players will have the opportunity to unlock her for free by clicking on the "Unlock Dagger Duchess" button that will be available on the home screen on the scheduled release date.

The ability of Dagger Duchess

Dagger Duchess ability (Image via Supercell)

In terms of her abilities, the Clash Royale Dagger Duchess wields a distinct attacking style. She initiates combat by launching low-damage daggers at her opponent while steadily building up her charge.

Once fully charged, she unleashes all her daggers at a single target, inflicting substantial damage in one big attack. She has a maximum of eight daggers in her possession which are only replenished after she uses all her existing daggers.

Stats and comparison

All stat details (Image via RoyaleAPI || Supercell)

Delving into her stats, the Clash Royale Dagger Duchess stands out with the highest Hit Points (HP) among all Tower Troops, boasting a formidable 3052 HP. While a single dagger has the potential to deal 153 damage, what truly sets her apart as a formidable presence on the battlefield is her capability to achieve a staggering maximum of 437 Damage Per Second (DPS).

This rapid damage output allows her to swiftly dismantle enemy troops and is particularly effective against smaller pushes. With her initial set of eight daggers, she can obliterate a full-health Ice Golem or significantly weaken an opponent's Knight by reducing its HP by up to 70%.

However, it is important to note that the Dagger Duchess's effectiveness diminishes when faced with heavier pushes and swarms, as her damage output significantly decreases after the initial burst.

When compared to the Cannoneer, she falls short in terms of total damage output by the time she throws her 10th dagger. Conversely, the Tower Princess exhibits the potential to deal more damage by the time the Dagger Duchess reaches her 20th dagger.

