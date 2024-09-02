PEKKA Evo Launch event in Clash Royale: Details, rewards, and more

PEKKA Evo Launch event in Clash Royale is the first event of the game's season 63 and takes place from September 2 - 8, 2024. It features the newly released PEKKA Evolution, which can heal some hitpoints after defeating a foe. The game mode of the challenge will be available for seven days and rewards Season Tokens. Additionally, the challenge mode will unlock for the last three days of the event.

This article highlights the PEKKA Evo Launch event in Clash Royale.

Exploring the PEKKA Evo Launch Event in Clash Royale

Expand Tweet

Trending

Details

The event kicked off on September 2, 2024, and will last till September 8, 2024. Additionally, the event challenge that rewards exclusive banners starts on September 6, 2024.

Currently, players can try out the game mode that will be available for the duration of the event. Players can face any number of losses and continue to play in the event. On the other hand, in the event challenge, only three losses are allowed before one is eliminated.

Furthermore, players can make their decks for event battles using all the cards in the game; even the cards that are not yet unlocked can be used. However, one slot in the deck has to be Evolved PEKKA.

Rewards of PEKKA Evo Launch Event in Clash Royale

Participating in the game mode battle rewards Season Tokens, which are subjected to the following:

50 Season Tokens are rewarded for defending each Crown Tower (up to 150 per match).

100 Tokens are rewarded for Destroying each enemy Crown Tower (up to 300 per match).

1 Token for each elixir spent.

The Winner's tokens get multiplied by 1.5.

Players can only get a maximum of 1000 tokens every day. Additionally, for winning the event challenge, exclusive banners and tokens will be given out.

Strategies for PEKKA Evo Launch Event in Clash Royale

PEKKA and her Evolution have high health and attack stats. Therefore, they can serve as main attackers or defenders of the deck. The most common deck composition with this card is the PEKKA Bridge Spam, where you spam troops at the bridge, and the PEKKA is used for defense.

Although Evolved PEKKA can counter small swarms thanks to her healing, she can still be defeated by larger swarms like Skeleton Army. Therefore, many people will use swarm troops, so consider placing a counter card in your deck. Skeleton King, Arrows, Zap, etc can all defeat swarms.

To counter PEKKA for a positive elixir trade, cards like Inferno Tower, Inferno Dragon, Evolved Skeleton, and so on can be used.

Check out our other coverage on Clash Royale:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!