Fisherman in Clash Royale is a legendary troop that is unlocked at Arena 15. He has moderate attack and health stats and is a melee attacker who attacks only one enemy at a time. The troop can be deployed for three elixirs. The fisherman comes equipped with a hook that he uses to pull enemy units towards himself to detour and distract them. Furthermore, the hook can also push the Fisherman toward a building.

This article highlights some of the best decks for Fisherman in Clash Royale.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

3 of the best decks that run Fisherman in Clash Royale

Thanks to his hook, Fisherman in Clash Royale can keep enemy troops from attacking the crown tower. Hence, the Fisherman is often utilized for defense:

1) Goblin Giant Beatdown

Trending

Evolved Goblin Giant (6 elixir)

Bomber Evolution (3 elixir)

Phoenix (4 elixir)

Bowler (5 elixir)

Fisherman (3 elixir)

Guards (3 elixir)

Arrows (3 elixir)

Rage (2 elixir)

Tower Troop: Cannoneer

This deck runs the Goblin Giant as the main tower attacker, with the other cards for support. This deck has two anti-swarm troops, Bomber and Bowler. However, Phoenix is the only troop that can attack airborne enemies.

For defense, the Guards and the Fisherman are included, but neither of them deals high damage. Therefore, the Cannoneer is the tower troop due to his high attack stat.

Also read: Best Bomber Evolution decks in Clash Royale

2) Royal Giant Hunter Fisherman cycle

Royal Giant (6 elixir)

Fisherman (3 elixir)

Hunter (4 elixir)

Bats (2 elixir)

Skeletons (1 elixir)

Heal Spiirt (1 elixir)

Fire Ball (4 elixir)

The Log (2 elixir)

Tower Troop: Tower Princess or Cannoneer

Royal Giant has high hitpoints with moderate damage, and it only targets buildings. Hence, he will function as the main tower attacker. Additionally, the Hunter will provide the Giant protection from swarms and air units.

For defense, Bats, Skeletons, and Fisherman will do most of the work. Whereas, Log and Fireball Spells will be used for attack and defense. This is also a cycle deck where you will get to Royal Giant and Hunter quickly.

3) Bridge Spam with Fisherman

Evolved Battle Ram (4 elixir)

Evolved Bomber (3 elixir)

Cannon Cart (5 elixir)

Mother Witch (4 elixir)

Fisherman (3 elixir)

Bandit (3 elixir)

Arrows (3 elixir)

Rage (2 elixir)

Tower Troop: Tower Princess

With bridge spam decks, the game plan is to spam troops on the bridge that can attack the opponent's crown tower. In this deck, Battle Ram, Bandit, and Cannon Cart can be used for spamming.

The Fisherman in Clash Royale can be used for redirecting enemy troops, while Rage and Arrows spells are used for supporting attack and defense.

Check out our other coverage on Clash Royale:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!