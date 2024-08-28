A PEKKA Bridge Spam deck in Clash Royale is a deck combination of bridge spam troops and PEKKA. The troops that can be placed right behind the bridge for a quick attack at the Crown Tower are used for Bridge Spam decks. Additionally, the most prominent troops of a bridge spam deck are Battle Ram, Bandit, and Royal Ghost.

This article highlights some of the best PEKKA Bridge Spam Decks in Clash Royale.

Three best PEKKA Bridge Spam Decks in Clash Royale

PEKKA Bridge spam decks, the Battle Ram serves as the main win condition. A win condition is the card that is used to deal tower damage. Additionally, PEKKA will serve as a defender, as these decks often lack buildings and as a secondary win condition.

1) PEKKA Bridge Spam

Battle Ram (4 elixir)

PEKKA (7 elixir)

Royal Ghost (3 elixir)

Electro Wizard (4 elixir)

Minions (3 elixir)

Poison (4 elixir)

Zap (2 elixir)

In this deck, Battle Ram, Bandit, and Royal Ghost can be spammed at the bridge. Additionally, Zap and Poison are for dealing with swarms, and Electro Wizards and Minions are for defeating air troops. In certain situations, Battle Ram can also be used to Kite enemy troops.

2) PEKKA Duo Bridge Spam

Electro Wizard provides coverage against air troops (Image via Supercell)

Battle Ram (4 elixir)

PEKKA (7 elixir)

Mini PEKKA (4 elixir)

Royal Ghost (3 elixir)

Electro Wizard (4 elixir)

Minions (3 elixir)

Poison (4 elixir)

Zap (2 elixir)

This deck is similar to the previous entry, but it comprises Mini PEKKA instead of Bandit. Although not as quick as Bandit's dash, Mini PEKKA has a very fast movement speed, allowing it to reach the crown tower quickly. Additionally, it can help support PEKKA in the defense.

3) PEKKA Bridge Spam with Wizard and Magic Archer

This PEKKA Bridge Spam deck runs Wizard and Magic Archer (Image via Supercell)

This deck consists:

Battle Ram (4 elixir)

PEKKA (7 elixir)

Royal Ghost (3 elixir)

Bandit (3 elixir)

Wizard (5 elixir)

Magic Archer (4 elixir)

Poison (4 elixir)

Zap (2 elixirs)

In this deck, Battle Ram, Royal Ghost, and Bandit are for attacking the crown tower. Additionally, PEKKA is for defense and Zap and Poison spells are for support. For coverage against air troops, Wizard and Magic Archer are included, these troops can be defeated by a Fireball, so use one of these as a Fireball bait.

