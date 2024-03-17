What is kiting in Clash Royale and how to do it?

Kiting is a key tactic in Clash Royale which gives players command over the movements of opponent troops and a tactical edge in combat. To accomplish this strategy, enemies are redirected from important targets or placed in advantageous places by using unit targeting techniques. Effective kiting requires an understanding of troop behaviors and the application of suitable methods.

Through the use of low-hitpoint troops, clever spell usage, and well-placed buildings, players can prevent enemy pushes, reduce damage to their towers, and open up counterattack possibilities. In Clash Royale, mastering kiting is essential to winning and moving up the competitive ladder.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

How to do kiting in Clash Royale?

The key to successful kiting in Clash Royale is knowing how particular troops target differently. Every unit has certain habits that determine who they prioritize as targets. While some troops concentrate on the closest adversary, others use a combination of targeting criteria or concentrate on the units with the most hit points. Players can take advantage of troop habits by using this knowledge.

Here are a few efficient ways to carry out kiting moves in Clash Royale:

1) Low-hitpoint troops: Larger enemy units can be effectively kited by using low-hitpoint soldiers like Ice Spirit, Skeletons, or Bats. By diverting enemy forces from their main objectives, these soldiers act as a diversion, giving defensive structures or additional offensive units more opportunity to do damage.

2) Tornado spell: This versatile spell in Clash Royale can be used to kite opposing soldiers. Players can draw opposing troops into their protective constructions or off their intended course by carefully placing the Tornado. Enemy advances may be halted by this disruption, opening the door for counterattacks.

3) Strategic building placement: The strategic positioning of defensive structures such as the Tesla, Cannon, or Inferno Tower might force the attacking forces to change course. Players can pull enemy units into their defensive units' line of fire or reroute them away from their towers by carefully placing these buildings in Clash Royale.

4) The tank and spank method: Using a lower hitpoint troop (the "spank") to do damage to hostile units, a high hitpoint troop (the "tank") is deployed to absorb damage. Players can limit damage to opposing towers and effectively control enemy unit movement by switching between these forces.

5) Counter-push kiting: Players can mount a counter-push and kite opposing units by using their remaining defensive troops after successfully defending against an enemy push.

Players can push opposing forces to pursue their units by positioning offensive units behind defenders who are still alive. This can cause the opponent troops to move away from their towers or into less advantageous positions.

To carry out kiting tactics successfully in Clash Royale, one must have a thorough understanding of unit mechanics, strategic placement, and exact timing. When this skill is mastered, players can neutralize threats and gain a strategic advantage over their opponents, which can have a substantial impact on the result of battles.

Players improve their gaming overall and gain more triumphs and success on the battlefield as they develop their kiting skills.

