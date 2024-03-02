How to use building cards in Clash Royale

Building cards in Clash Royale are essential to defending your towers and commanding the battlefield. The secret to success is knowing how to use these cards effectively, whether using specialized defenses like Inferno Tower or defensive buildings like Tesla and Cannon.

Building cards may fend off enemy attacks and win games with strategic placement, synergies, and flexibility. Gaining proficiency with their use will improve your gameplay and help you stay one step ahead of your rivals in this game's constantly changing arena.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Tips and tricks to use building cards in Clash Royale

1) Placement strategy

Proper placement of building cards in Clash Royale is essential to their efficiency. For example, defensive structures like the Cannon, Tesla, and Inferno Tower should be built in such a way that they can effectively target hostile troops and buildings.

Strategically place buildings to attract enemy forces while protecting them from direct damage with towers or other protective structures. Make the most of this game's aggro mechanics. Buildings can deflect opposing forces' attention away from your towers, giving you more time to respond successfully to their attacks.

2) Synergies and combos

Combine building cards with other troops or spells in Clash Royale to form powerful defensive synergy. Tornado, for example, when combined with a defensive building, can gather enemy troops and allow the building to do damage more efficiently.

Use spells such as Freeze or Zap to help your defensive buildings by momentarily crippling or weakening opposing troops, giving your buildings more time to destroy them. Experiment with different combinations of building and other deck cards to see what synergy works well together and how they enhance your defensive plan.

3) Adaptability and flexibility

Adjust your construction placements and defensive methods based on the opponent's deck and games. Change the placement of your defensive buildings based on the opponent's troop deployment and attack patterns.

Consider rotating your cards and adjust your defensive strategy accordingly. If you know your opponent will make a big push, make sure you have the proper building card in your hand.

If your opponent's plan changes in the middle of the game, don't be afraid to adjust your defensive approach. Flexibility and the ability to quickly adjust to changing situations are essential for efficiently deploying building cards in Clash Royale.

Mastering the positioning, synergies, and adaptability of building cards in Clash Royale will improve your defensive skills and give you an advantage over your opponents in the encounters.

