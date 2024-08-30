Knight Evolution is one of the most popular evolutions in Clash Royale. Once players unlock the Knight after completing their in-game training, they can evolve it using six shards. This evolution version has identical statistics to the original, but it deals 60% less damage when it moves forward. The unit costs only three elixir and two cycles to deploy, so players can use it multiple times in battle.

This article lists the best Knight Evolution decks in Clash Royale.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

What are the best Knight Evolution decks in Clash Royale?

1) Hog WB FC Bait

Hog WB FC Bait (Image via Supercell)

The Hog WB FC Bait deck contains the following cards:

Trending

Bomber Evolution (This card costs 2 elixir)

Knight Evolution (This card costs 3 elixir)

Hog Rider (This card costs 4 elixir)

Wall Breakers (This card costs 2 elixir)

Skeleton Army (This card costs 3 elixir)

Firecracker (This card costs 3 elixir)

Princess (This card costs 3 elixir)

Dart Goblin (This card costs 3 elixir)

Hog WB FC Bait is one of the most popular Hog Rider decks in Clash Royale. It uses Wall Breakers, Hog Rider, Dart Goblin, and Firecracker as the main attackers responsible for taking down the enemy's crown tower.

Bomber Evolution counters army swarms, while Princess is deployed at the bridge to attack the crown tower. Skeleton Army counters tanks like Royal Giant, Pekka, and Prince.

Knight Evolution, Firecracker, and Dart Goblin are the defenders tasked with stopping the enemy's counter push. Firecracker can even attack air troops and take down air army swarms.

2) Pekka MK Double Wizard Valk

Pekka MK Double Wizard Valk in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

The Pekka MK Double Wizard Valk battle deck contains the following cards:

Firecracker Evolution (This card costs 3 elixir)

Knight Evolution (This card costs 3 elixir)

Pekka (This card costs 7 elixir)

Mega Knight (This card costs 7 elixir)

Wizard (This card costs 5 elixir)

Valkyrie (This card costs 4 elixir)

Electro Wizard (This card costs 4 elixir)

Arrows (This card costs 3 elixir)

Pekka MK Double Wizard Valk is one of the best Mega Knight decks in Clash Royale. Pekka, Mega Knight, Wizard and Electro Wizard are its primary attackers.

Electro Wizard is used with Pekka and Mega Knight to counter Inferno Dragon and Inferno Tower. Arrows are responsible for taking down troops like Goblin Gang, Bats, and Minion Horde.

Firecracker Evolution, Knight Evolution, Valkyrie, and Wizard are the defenders of the deck, responsible for taking down the enemy's troops and stopping their push. Players can also use Mega Knight's jump ability to counter army swarms.

3) RamRider MK Wiz

RamRider MK Wiz (Image via Supercell)

The RamRider MK Wiz deck in Clash Royale contains the following cards:

Firecracker Evolution (This card costs 3 elixir)

Knight Evolution (This card costs 3 elixir)

Ram Rider (This card costs 5 elixir)

Mega Knight (This card costs 7 elixir)

Wizard (This card costs 5 elixir)

Dark Prince (This card costs 4 elixir)

Prince (This card costs 5 elixir)

Arrows (This card costs 3 elixir)

RamRider MK Wiz uses Ram Rider, Dark Prince, Mega Knight and Prince offensively to take down the enemy's crown tower.

Arrows are used to defend Double Prince from army swarms like Bats and Goblins. Knight Evolution, Firecracker Evolution and Wizard are tasked with stopping the enemy's counter push and taking down mini tanks like Valkyrie. Players can also use Mega Knight to take down tanks.

Ram Rider is used with Firecracker Evolution and Wizard to counter air troops. Knight Evolution can also be used as a mini tank with Dark Prince.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Clash Royale content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!