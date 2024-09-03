How to earn P.E.K.K.A. in Clash Royale (September 2024)? Milestones and rewards explained

The P.E.K.K.A. Evolution in Clash Royale is the featured troop of the ongoing event, available to premium players who purchase a Diamond Pass and collect the necessary crowns. In contrast, free-to-play players must gather six Wild Shards to unlock the evolved form of this unit.

For both seasoned players and beginners without a maxed-out P.E.K.K.A., there’s an opportunity to upgrade this unit before unlocking its evolution. They must achieve the provided milestone and collect the rewarded cards for upgradation before the event's conclusion on September 8, 2024.

This article highlights all the milestones and rewards featured in the current Clash Royale event for different types of players.

Milestones and rewards for players competing in Arena 6 to 11

Here's the required breakdown:

Milestone no Usage Rewards 1 0 P.E.K.K.A. x 1 2 2 P.E.K.K.A. x 1 3 4 Epic Wild Card x 1 4 7 P.E.K.K.A. x 2 5 10 P.E.K.K.A. x 2 6 13 Epic Wild Card x 1

7 16 P.E.K.K.A. x 2 8 19 P.E.K.K.A. x 2 9 22 Epic Wild Card x 1

10 25 P.E.K.K.A. x 2 11 28 P.E.K.K.A. x 2 12 31 Epic Wild Card x 1

13 34 P.E.K.K.A. x 3 14 37 P.E.K.K.A. x 3 15 40 Epic Wild Card x 1



When competing in Arena 6 - 11, players will instantly obtain 1 card belonging to P.E.K.K.A. To acquire more, they must deploy and use the card on the battlefield. Doing this will lead to more of these units being rewarded as they progress through the milestones.

For instance, using P.E.K.K.A. twice will give them one more card, while deploying it four times will reward them with one Epic Wild Card, which can be converted to regular cards belonging to Epic rarity troops like P.E.K.K.A. or Witch.

Milestones and rewards for competing in Arena 12 to 20 in Clash Royale

P.E.K.K.A. in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

Here's the required breakdown:

Milestone no Usage Rewards 1 1 P.E.K.K.A. x 2 2 4 P.E.K.K.A. x 2 3 7 Epic Wild Card x 2 4 11 P.E.K.K.A. x 3 5 15 P.E.K.K.A. x 3 6 20 Epic Wild Card x 2

7 25 P.E.K.K.A. x 3 8 30 P.E.K.K.A. x 3 9 35 Epic Wild Card x 2

10 40 P.E.K.K.A. x 3 11 46 P.E.K.K.A. x 3 12 52 Epic Wild Card x 2

13 58 P.E.K.K.A. x 4 14 64 P.E.K.K.A. x 4 15 70 Epic Wild Card x 2



The above table showcases the distribution of rewards and the amount of usage required to attain cards between Arena 12 and 20. The milestone begins with one usage of P.E.K.K.A. and offers three cards. At milestone 15, two Epic Wild Cards will be rewarded for 70 deployments.

In total, players can achieve a total of 30 P.E.K.K.A. cards and 10 Epic Wild Cards that can be used to bolster the main unit of this event.

Milestones and rewards for competing in Arena 21 and above

P.E.K.K.A. fighting Mega Knight in a ring (Image via Supercell)

Here's the required breakdown:

Milestone no Usage Rewards 1 2 P.E.K.K.A. x 3 2 6 P.E.K.K.A. x 3 3 10 Epic Wild Card x 4 4 15 P.E.K.K.A. x 4 5 20 P.E.K.K.A. x 4 6 26 Epic Wild Card x 4

7 32 P.E.K.K.A. x 4 8 39 P.E.K.K.A. x 4 9 46 Epic Wild Card x 4

10 54 P.E.K.K.A. x 4 11 62 P.E.K.K.A. x 4 12 71 Epic Wild Card x 4

13 80 P.E.K.K.A. x 5 14 90 P.E.K.K.A. x 5 15 100 Epic Wild Card x 4



The Arena 21, called Clash Fest, is unlocked at 8000 Trophies, and consists of experienced players. Thus, the competition is tough and requires strategic planning for deploying various troops. Consequently, the rewards are also exclusive and require a higher number of P.E.K.K.A. usage in battles.

In this category, the first milestone is unlocked at two usages of the featured unit, while milestone 2 requires six, and milestone 3 requires ten. The first three milestones equate to six troop-based cards and four Epic Wild Cards.

By achieving all the milestones, players can attain 40 cards belonging to P.E.K.K.A. and 20 Epic Wild Cards. However, the number of the cards one must use climbs to 100 for the final milestone. Considering the 7-elixir cost of P.E.K.K.A., players must use them consistently throughout the event to gain maximum rewards.

Also read: Clash Royale September 2024 roadmap details

