  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • How to earn P.E.K.K.A. in Clash Royale (September 2024)? Milestones and rewards explained

How to earn P.E.K.K.A. in Clash Royale (September 2024)? Milestones and rewards explained

By Md Farhan Sajid
Modified Sep 03, 2024 16:52 GMT
1
P.E.K.K.A. event (Image via Supercell)

The P.E.K.K.A. Evolution in Clash Royale is the featured troop of the ongoing event, available to premium players who purchase a Diamond Pass and collect the necessary crowns. In contrast, free-to-play players must gather six Wild Shards to unlock the evolved form of this unit.

For both seasoned players and beginners without a maxed-out P.E.K.K.A., there’s an opportunity to upgrade this unit before unlocking its evolution. They must achieve the provided milestone and collect the rewarded cards for upgradation before the event's conclusion on September 8, 2024.

This article highlights all the milestones and rewards featured in the current Clash Royale event for different types of players.

Milestones and rewards for players competing in Arena 6 to 11

also-read-trending Trending

Here's the required breakdown:

Milestone noUsageRewards
10P.E.K.K.A. x 1
22P.E.K.K.A. x 1
34Epic Wild Card x 1
47P.E.K.K.A. x 2
510P.E.K.K.A. x 2
613Epic Wild Card x 1
716P.E.K.K.A. x 2
819P.E.K.K.A. x 2
922Epic Wild Card x 1
1025P.E.K.K.A. x 2
1128P.E.K.K.A. x 2
1231Epic Wild Card x 1
1334P.E.K.K.A. x 3
1437P.E.K.K.A. x 3
1540Epic Wild Card x 1

When competing in Arena 6 - 11, players will instantly obtain 1 card belonging to P.E.K.K.A. To acquire more, they must deploy and use the card on the battlefield. Doing this will lead to more of these units being rewarded as they progress through the milestones.

For instance, using P.E.K.K.A. twice will give them one more card, while deploying it four times will reward them with one Epic Wild Card, which can be converted to regular cards belonging to Epic rarity troops like P.E.K.K.A. or Witch.

Milestones and rewards for competing in Arena 12 to 20 in Clash Royale

P.E.K.K.A. in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)
P.E.K.K.A. in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

Here's the required breakdown:

Milestone noUsageRewards
11P.E.K.K.A. x 2
24P.E.K.K.A. x 2
37Epic Wild Card x 2
411P.E.K.K.A. x 3
515P.E.K.K.A. x 3
620Epic Wild Card x 2
725P.E.K.K.A. x 3
830P.E.K.K.A. x 3
935Epic Wild Card x 2
1040P.E.K.K.A. x 3
1146P.E.K.K.A. x 3
1252Epic Wild Card x 2
1358P.E.K.K.A. x 4
1464P.E.K.K.A. x 4
1570Epic Wild Card x 2

The above table showcases the distribution of rewards and the amount of usage required to attain cards between Arena 12 and 20. The milestone begins with one usage of P.E.K.K.A. and offers three cards. At milestone 15, two Epic Wild Cards will be rewarded for 70 deployments.

In total, players can achieve a total of 30 P.E.K.K.A. cards and 10 Epic Wild Cards that can be used to bolster the main unit of this event.

Milestones and rewards for competing in Arena 21 and above

P.E.K.K.A. fighting Mega Knight in a ring (Image via Supercell)
P.E.K.K.A. fighting Mega Knight in a ring (Image via Supercell)

Here's the required breakdown:

Milestone noUsageRewards
12P.E.K.K.A. x 3
26P.E.K.K.A. x 3
310Epic Wild Card x 4
415P.E.K.K.A. x 4
520P.E.K.K.A. x 4
626Epic Wild Card x 4
732P.E.K.K.A. x 4
839P.E.K.K.A. x 4
946Epic Wild Card x 4
1054P.E.K.K.A. x 4
1162P.E.K.K.A. x 4
1271Epic Wild Card x 4
1380P.E.K.K.A. x 5
1490P.E.K.K.A. x 5
15100Epic Wild Card x 4

The Arena 21, called Clash Fest, is unlocked at 8000 Trophies, and consists of experienced players. Thus, the competition is tough and requires strategic planning for deploying various troops. Consequently, the rewards are also exclusive and require a higher number of P.E.K.K.A. usage in battles.

In this category, the first milestone is unlocked at two usages of the featured unit, while milestone 2 requires six, and milestone 3 requires ten. The first three milestones equate to six troop-based cards and four Epic Wild Cards.

By achieving all the milestones, players can attain 40 cards belonging to P.E.K.K.A. and 20 Epic Wild Cards. However, the number of the cards one must use climbs to 100 for the final milestone. Considering the 7-elixir cost of P.E.K.K.A., players must use them consistently throughout the event to gain maximum rewards.

Also read: Clash Royale September 2024 roadmap details

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी