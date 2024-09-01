Knight Evolution is one of the best evolution cards in Clash Royale and is used both offensively and defensively. Players can unlock it upon completing the training mode and evolve it using six evolution shards. The Knight Evolution card spawns a Knight unit with identical statistics to the original version. It has a special ability that receives 60% less damage when moving forward. As it costs only three elixir and can be used multiple times, it helps to know the right strategies to counter it.

In this article, we will explore the best decks to counter Knight Evolution in Clash Royale.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Best Clash Royale decks to counter Knight Evolution

1) Giant Prince Witch Rage

Giant Prince Witch Rage deck (Image via SuperCell)

The Giant Prince Witch Rage battle deck contains the following cards:

Bats Evolution (This card costs 2 elixir)

Valkyrie Evolution (This card costs 4 elixir)

Giant (This card costs 5 elixir)

Prince (This card costs 5 elixir)

Mini Pekka (This card costs 4 elixir)

Witch (This card costs 5 elixir)

Skeleton Army (This card costs 3 elixir)

Rage (This card costs 2 elixir)

Giant Prince Witch Rage is one of the best mid-ladder decks in Clash Royale. This battle deck focuses on using Giant as the tank with Mini Pekka, Valkyrie Evolution, Rage, and Prince as attackers. Rage should be used on Giant when it comes close to the crown tower.

Bats Evolution, Witch, and Mini Pekka should be used to counter Knight Evolution. Mini Pekka is a powerful attacker and can immediately take down Knight Evolution. Bats Evolution can be used against any ground mini tanks.

Witch, Valkyrie Evolution, Bats Evolution, and Skeleton Army should be used defensively to stop the enemy's counter-push. Mini Pekka can be used to take down tanks like Mega Knight.

2) RamRider Hog Valk

RamRider Hog Valk deck in Clash Royale (Image via SuperCell)

The RamRider Hog Valk deck contains the following cards:

Firecracker Evolution (This card costs 3 elixir)

Wizard Evolution (This card costs 5 elixir)

Ram Rider (This card costs 5 elixir)

Valkyrie (This card costs 4 elixir)

Hog Rider (This card costs 4 elixir)

Goblin Gang (This card costs 3 elixir)

Dart Goblin (This card costs 3 elixir)

Mini Pekka (This card costs 4 elixir)

RamRider Hog Valk is one of the best Hog Rider decks in Clash Royale that focuses on using multiple attackers. Hog Rider, Ram Rider, Mini Pekka, Firecracker Evolution, and Valkyrie are used offensively to take down the towers.

Goblin Gang, Dart Goblin, and Valkyrie are used to counter Knight Evolution. They can easily take down Knight Evolution and create an opening to start a counter-push with Hog Rider.

Wizard Evolution, Mini Pekka, Valkyrie, and Dart Goblin are used defensively to stop the enemy's counter-push and take down tanks like Royal Giant. Players can also use Goblin Gang against tanks like Pekka.

3) Hog Pekka EWiz

The Hog Pekka EWiz battle deck (Image via SuperCell)

The Hog Pekka EWiz deck in Clash Royale contains the following cards:

Bats Evolution (This card costs 2 elixir)

Zap Evolution (This card costs 2 elixir)

Mega Knight (This card costs 7 elixir)

Pekka (This card costs 7 elixir)

Electro Wizard (This card costs 4 elixir)

Arrows (This card costs 3 elixir)

Skeleton Army (This card costs 3 elixir)

Hog Rider (This card costs 4 elixir)

Hog Pekka EWiz is one of the best Mega Knight decks in Clash Royale that focuses on using Hog Rider, Pekka, Mega Knight, and Electro Wizard as attackers. Players should use Electro Wizard with Pekka and Mega Knight to counter Inferno Tower and Inferno Dragon.

Bats Evolution and Mega Knight should be used to counter Knight Evolution. Players can use Mega Knight's jump to take down Knight Evolution and other nearby mid attackers.

Arrows and Zap Evolution should be used against army swarms like Minion Horde, Skeleton Army, and Goblin Gang. Skeleton Army should be used to take down tanks like Giant and Pekka.

