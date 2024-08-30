Barbarians Evolution is one of the most popular cards in Clash Royale as it can be used both offensively and defensively. Costing five Elixr and requiring one cycle to deploy, the unit is often used by higher arena players to secure three stars in the game easily.

Since Barbarians Evolution is so commonly used, players must have the right troops to take it down. Area-damaging troops like Fireball and Wizard are ideal for this job.

This article lists the best decks to counter Barbarians Evolution in Clash Royale.

What are the best Clash Royale decks to counter Barbarians Evolution?

1) Double Pekka MK Triple Spells

Double Pekka MK Triple Spells (Image via Supercell)

The Double Pekka MK Triple Spells battle deck contains the following cards:

Wizard Evolution (This card costs 5 elixir)

Pekka (This card costs 7 elixir)

Mini Pekka (This card costs 4 elixir)

Mega Knight (This card costs 7 elixir)

Fireball (This card costs 4 elixir)

Arrows (This card costs 3 elixir)

Zap (This card costs 2 elixir)

Little Prince (This card costs 3 elixir)

Double Pekka MK Triple Spells is one of the best Mega Knight decks in Clash Royale. It uses Pekka, Mega Knight, Little Prince, and Mini Pekka offensively to take down the enemy team's crown tower. Fireball, Wizard Evolution, and Mega Knight are the primary counters to Barbarians Evolution. Mega Knight's jump ability can also be used to stop the opponent's counter push.

Arrows and Zap are used to take down army swarms like Minion Horde, Skeleton Army, and Goblin Gang. Meanwhile, Wizard Evolution and Mini Pekka defend against army swarms and mini tanks.

2) Wiz Bowler ID

Wiz Bowler ID deck in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

The Wiz Bowler ID deck contains the following cards:

Knight Evolution (This card costs 3 elixir)

Royal Giant Evolution (This card costs 6 elixir)

Bowler (This card costs 5 elixir)

Wizard (This card costs 5 elixir)

Fireball (This card costs 4 elixir)

Arrows (This card costs 3 elixir)

Mini Pekka (This card costs 4 elixir)

Inferno Dragon (This card costs 4 elixir)

Wiz Bowler ID is a powerful Royal Giant Evolution deck in Clash Royale. It uses Royal Giant Evolution as a tank, as well as Bowler, Mini Pekka, and Knight Evolution as attackers, to take down the enemy team's crown tower.

Wizard, Bowler, and Fireball are used to counter Barbarians Evolution. Players can even use these troops to start a counter push. Inferno Dragon, Wizard and Knight Evolution are deployed to stop the enemy team's own counter push.

Players should use Inferno Dragon against ground tanks like Pekka. Meanwhile, Mini Pekka should be used to take down mini tanks like Valkyrie. Arrows are tasked with countering ground and air army swarms.

3) Hog Double Prince Wiz

Hog Double Prince Wiz (Image via Supercell)

The Hog Double Prince Wiz battle deck contains the following cards:

Valkyrie Evolution (This card costs 4 elixir)

Prince (This card costs 5 elixir)

Dark Prince (This card costs 4 elixir)

Hog Rider (This card costs 4 elixir)

Fireball (This card costs 4 elixir)

Arrows (This card costs 3 elixir)

Guards (This card costs 3 elixir)

Tesla (This card costs 4 elixir)

Hog Double Prince Wiz primarily uses the Double Prince strategy. Prince, Dark Prince, Valkyrie Evolution, and Hog Rider are the attackers tasked with taking down the enemy team's crown tower. Meanwhile, Valkyrie Evolution, Wizard, and Fireball are used to counter Barbarians Evolution.

Players should use Fireball to take down troops like Goblins and Skeleton Army. They can deploy Tesla, Valkyrie Evolution, Wizard, and Guards as defenders against opposing tanks and mini tanks.

Prince can also be used against tanks like Mega Knight and Pekka. Once these units are busted, players can start a counter push with Prince.

