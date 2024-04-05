The best Skeleton King deck in Clash Royale helps to maximize the potential of the Champion rarity card. Skeleton King is a ground-targeting troop that deals splash damage to nearby enemy troops. While this unit possesses high HP and moderate damage, it majorly depends on its ability to collect the dead souls of destroyed troops and turn them into skeletons that attack enemy units.

This article highlights the composition of some of the best Skeleton King-based decks in Clash Royale.

What are the best-performing Skeleton King decks in Clash Royale?

1) Evolved Bats - Skeleton King deck

Required composition of the first deck (Image via Supercell)

This Clash Royale deck has an average elixir cost of 3.9 elixirs and features Tower Princess as the Tower Troop. The composition of this deck is given below:

Bomber Evolution: This card cost 2 elixirs

This card cost 2 elixirs Bats Evolution: This card cost 2 elixirs

This card cost 2 elixirs Golem: This card cost 3 elixirs

This card cost 3 elixirs Skeleton King: This card cost 4 elixirs

This card cost 4 elixirs Night Witch: This card cost 4 elixirs

This card cost 4 elixirs Electro Dragon: This card costs 5 elixirs

This card costs 5 elixirs Arrows: This card cost 3 elixirs

This card cost 3 elixirs Tornado: This card cost 3 elixirs

2) Evolved Mortar - Skeleton King deck

Required composition of the second deck (Image via Supercell)

This deck is dominated by four skeleton-like troops and has an elixir cost of 3.4 elixirs. Cannoneer is the Tower Troop in this deck. The rest of the composition is given below:

Evolved Mortar: This card cost 4 elixirs

This card cost 4 elixirs Evolved Bomber: This card cost 2 elixirs

This card cost 2 elixirs Skeleton King: This card cost 4 elixirs

This card cost 4 elixirs Miner: This card cost 3 elixirs

This card cost 3 elixirs Mother Witch: This card cost 4 elixirs

This card cost 4 elixirs Skeleton Dragons: This card cost 4 elixirs

This card cost 4 elixirs Guards: This card cost 3 elixirs

This card cost 3 elixirs Arrows: This card cost 3 elixirs

3) Evolved Skeletons - Skeleton King deck

Required composition of the third deck (Image via Supercell)

The third deck in this list has an average elixir cost of 3.1 elixirs and features Cannoneer as the Tower Troop. The remaining composition of this Clash Royale deck is given below:

Evolved Bats: This card cost 2 elixirs

This card cost 2 elixirs Evolved Skeletons: This card costs 1 elixir

This card costs 1 elixir Elixir Golem: This card cost 3 elixirs

This card cost 3 elixirs Skeleton King: This card cost 4 elixirs

This card cost 4 elixirs Night Witch: This card cost 4 elixirs

This card cost 4 elixirs Arrows: This card cost 3 elixirs

This card cost 3 elixirs Rage: This card cost 2 elixirs

This card cost 2 elixirs Elixir Collector: This card cost 6 elixirs

