The best Skeleton King deck in Clash Royale helps to maximize the potential of the Champion rarity card. Skeleton King is a ground-targeting troop that deals splash damage to nearby enemy troops. While this unit possesses high HP and moderate damage, it majorly depends on its ability to collect the dead souls of destroyed troops and turn them into skeletons that attack enemy units.
This article highlights the composition of some of the best Skeleton King-based decks in Clash Royale.
What are the best-performing Skeleton King decks in Clash Royale?
1) Evolved Bats - Skeleton King deck
This Clash Royale deck has an average elixir cost of 3.9 elixirs and features Tower Princess as the Tower Troop. The composition of this deck is given below:
- Bomber Evolution: This card cost 2 elixirs
- Bats Evolution: This card cost 2 elixirs
- Golem: This card cost 3 elixirs
- Skeleton King: This card cost 4 elixirs
- Night Witch: This card cost 4 elixirs
- Electro Dragon: This card costs 5 elixirs
- Arrows: This card cost 3 elixirs
- Tornado: This card cost 3 elixirs
2) Evolved Mortar - Skeleton King deck
This deck is dominated by four skeleton-like troops and has an elixir cost of 3.4 elixirs. Cannoneer is the Tower Troop in this deck. The rest of the composition is given below:
- Evolved Mortar: This card cost 4 elixirs
- Evolved Bomber: This card cost 2 elixirs
- Skeleton King: This card cost 4 elixirs
- Miner: This card cost 3 elixirs
- Mother Witch: This card cost 4 elixirs
- Skeleton Dragons: This card cost 4 elixirs
- Guards: This card cost 3 elixirs
- Arrows: This card cost 3 elixirs
3) Evolved Skeletons - Skeleton King deck
The third deck in this list has an average elixir cost of 3.1 elixirs and features Cannoneer as the Tower Troop. The remaining composition of this Clash Royale deck is given below:
- Evolved Bats: This card cost 2 elixirs
- Evolved Skeletons: This card costs 1 elixir
- Elixir Golem: This card cost 3 elixirs
- Skeleton King: This card cost 4 elixirs
- Night Witch: This card cost 4 elixirs
- Arrows: This card cost 3 elixirs
- Rage: This card cost 2 elixirs
- Elixir Collector: This card cost 6 elixirs
Check out more articles related to this game:
Best Arena 5 deck (Builder's Workshop) || Best Arena 6 deck (P.E.K.K.A's Playhouse) || Best Arena 7 deck (Royal Arena)