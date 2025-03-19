5 Best Marvel Snap Firehair decks

Marvel Snap Firehair decks best fit into the On Reveal and Destroy archetypes. This happens because it repeats the On Reveal ability of friendly cards when they are destroyed. As a result, it synergizes well with Misery, Venom, and Deathlok. However, Firehair is easily countered by cards like Cosmos and Armor.

That said, this article lists and explains five of the best Marvel Snap Firehair decks.

Note: This article contains the personal and subjective opinions of the writer. The listing is not in any order.

5 Marvel Snap Firehair decks that players should try

The Firehair card arrived with the Prehistoric Avengers season, having 2 Cost and 3 Energy. Some of the best decks that run this card are:

1) Firehair with White Tiger and Odin

Nova (Cost: 1, Power: 2)

(Cost: 1, Power: 2) Agent 13 (Cost: 1, Power: 2)

(Cost: 1, Power: 2) Bucky Barnes (Cost: 2, Power: 1)

(Cost: 2, Power: 1) Carnage (Cost: 2, Power: 2)

(Cost: 2, Power: 2) Mister Sinister (Cost: 2, Power: 2)

(Cost: 2, Power: 2) Cable (Cost: 2, Power: 3)

(Cost: 2, Power: 3) Firehair (Cost: 2, Power: 3)

(Cost: 2, Power: 3) Ironheart (Cost: 3, Power: 0)

(Cost: 3, Power: 0) Killmonger (Cost: 3, Power: 3)

(Cost: 3, Power: 3) Deathlok (Cost: 3, Power: 5)

(Cost: 3, Power: 5) White Tiger (Cost: 5, Power: 1)

(Cost: 5, Power: 1) Odin (Cost: 6, Power: 8)

With this deck, the aim is to repeat the On Reveal effects of cards like Agent 13, Mister Sinister, Cable, and Ironheart, by using Odin. Another option is to destroy cards using Killmonger or Deathlock and repeat their abilities with the Firehair.

Marvel Snap Firehair decks often run on cards like Deathlok, Carnage, and Misery that destroy others.

2) Firehair with Lady Deathstrike and Death

The Hood is used in many Marvel Snap Firehair decks (Image via Nuverse)

The Hood (Cost: 1, Power: -3)

(Cost: 1, Power: -3) Yondu (Cost: 1, Power: 2)

(Cost: 1, Power: 2) Cable (Cost: 2, Power: 3)

(Cost: 2, Power: 3) Fenris Wolf (Cost: 2, Power: 3)

(Cost: 2, Power: 3) Firehair (Cost: 2, Power: 3)

(Cost: 2, Power: 3) Killmonger (Cost: 3, Power: 3)

(Cost: 3, Power: 3) Baron Zemo (Cost: 3, Power: 5)

(Cost: 3, Power: 5) Gladiator (Cost: 3, Power: 8)

(Cost: 3, Power: 8) Shang-Chi (Cost: 4, Power: 3)

(Cost: 4, Power: 3) Misery (Cost: 4, Power: 8)

(Cost: 4, Power: 8) Lady Deathstrike (Cost: 5, Power: 7)

(Cost: 5, Power: 7) Death (Cost: 8, Power: 12)

This deck is designed to remove cards from the opponent's roster. For starters, Yondu, Baron Zemo, and Cable can each remove a card from the opponent's deck. Afterward, the ability of these cards can be repeated by using Misery or Firehair to remove even more cards.

This deck also runs Lady Deathstrike to destroy cards like the Hood, Yondu, and Cable. Marvel Snap Firehair decks often rely on Deathstrike to destroy low-cost cards.

3) Firehair with Knull and Death

Knull is used in many Destroy decks (Image via Nuverse)

The Hood (Cost: 1, Power: -3)

(Cost: 1, Power: -3) Nico Minoru (Cost: 1, Power: 2)

(Cost: 1, Power: 2) X-23 (Cost: 1, Power: 2)

(Cost: 1, Power: 2) Carnage (Cost: 2, Power: 2)

(Cost: 2, Power: 2) Firehair (Cost: 2, Power: 3)

(Cost: 2, Power: 3) Wolverine (Cost: 2, Power: 3)

(Cost: 2, Power: 3) Killmonger (Cost: 3, Power: 3)

(Cost: 3, Power: 3) Venom (Cost: 3, Power: 3)

(Cost: 3, Power: 3) Attuma (Cost: 4, Power: 10)

(Cost: 4, Power: 10) Arnim Zola (Cost: 6, Power: 0)

(Cost: 6, Power: 0) Knull (Cost: 6, Power: 0)

(Cost: 6, Power: 0) Death (Cost: 8, Power: 12)

This deck aims to power up Knull throughout the battle as it gains powers of all the cards destroyed during the match. For instance, Carnage, Venom, and Attuma can destroy cards like X-23 and Wolverine to boost Knull.

Numerous Marvel Snap Firehair decks run Death because the latter gets cheaper to deploy whenever a card is destroyed.

4) Firehair with Darkhawk and Misery

The Hood (Cost: 1, Power: -3)

(Cost: 1, Power: -3) Korg (Cost: 1, Power: 2)

(Cost: 1, Power: 2) Zabu (Cost: 1, Power: 2)

(Cost: 1, Power: 2) Firehair (Cost: 2, Power: 3)

(Cost: 2, Power: 3) Iron Patriot (Cost: 2, Power: 3)

(Cost: 2, Power: 3) Cassandra Nova (Cost: 3, Power: 0)

(Cost: 3, Power: 0) Juggernaut (Cost: 3, Power: 3)

(Cost: 3, Power: 3) Venom (Cost: 3, Power: 3)

(Cost: 3, Power: 3) Phoenix Force (Cost: 4, Power: 5)

(Cost: 4, Power: 5) Anti-Venom (Cost: 4, Power: 7)

(Cost: 4, Power: 7) Misery (Cost: 4, Power: 8)

(Cost: 4, Power: 8) Darkhawk (Cost: 5, Power: 3)

The goal of this deck is to weaken the enemy deck gradually. This can be done by using Cassandra Nova (On Reveal: Steals 1 Power from the enemy deck), then destroying her with Venom or Misery, and finally reviving her with Phoenix. It is also advised to have Firehair on the board before Cassandra Nova is destroyed.

Marvel Snap Firehair decks also run Misery, as this card destroys others in its location and repeats their On Reveal ability. Combining this ability with Firehair lets players repeat On Reveal abilities twice.

5) Firehair with Death and Misery

Death can be used in various Marvel Snap Firehair decks (Image via Nuverse)

The Hood (Cost: 1, Power: -3)

(Cost: 1, Power: -3) Yondu (Cost: 1, Power: 2)

(Cost: 1, Power: 2) Cable (Cost: 2, Power: 2)

(Cost: 2, Power: 2) Fenris Wolf (Cost: 2, Power: 3)

(Cost: 2, Power: 3) Firehair (Cost: 2, Power: 3)

(Cost: 2, Power: 3) Killmonger (Cost: 3, Power: 3)

(Cost: 3, Power: 3) Venom (Cost: 3, Power: 3)

(Cost: 3, Power: 3) Baron Zemo (Cost: 3, Power: 5)

(Cost: 3, Power: 5) Gladiator (Cost: 3, Power: 7)

(Cost: 3, Power: 7) Shang-Chi (Cost: 4, Power: 3)

(Cost: 4, Power: 3) Misery (Cost: 4, Power: 8)

(Cost: 4, Power: 8) Death (Cost: 8, Power: 12)

This deck aims to empty the enemy deck. Yondu, Cable, and Baron Zemo are used to remove the opponent's unused cards. Then, their ability can be reused with Misery or a combination of Venom and Firehair.

The Hood is used in many Marvel Snap Firehair decks, as the combination of these cards helps create numerous Demon cards.

