Marvel Snap Prehistoric Avengers season: New cards, locations, and more

The Marvel Snap Prehistoric Avengers season has arrived, and it is packed with new in-game content. For starters, we are getting four new cards, including the Agamoto card, which is featured in this season's pass. There are also two new locations: Star Brand Crater and Celestial Burial Ground. Additionally, the High Voltage game mode is set to make a return.

This article highlights all the new features of the Marvel Snap Prehistoric Avengers season.

All you need to know about the Marvel Snap Prehistoric Avengers season

New cards

1) Agamoto (Cost: 5, Power: 10)

This card is one of the highlights of the Marvel Snap Prehistoric Avengers season and will be available in the season pass. It shuffles four Ancient Arcanas into the player's hand at the start of the game.

These Ancient Arcana cards are as follows:

Temporal Manipulation (Cost: 1): When revealed, gives Agamoto +3 Power. This Arcana also draws Agamoto if it's not in play.

(Cost: 1): When revealed, gives Agamoto +3 Power. This Arcana also draws Agamoto if it's not in play. Winds of Watoomb (Cost: 2): When revealed, inflicts a card with -5 Power and moves it to the right.

(Cost: 2): When revealed, inflicts a card with -5 Power and moves it to the right. Bolts of Balthaak (Cost: 3): The Player gets +4 Evergy next turn.

(Cost: 3): The Player gets +4 Evergy next turn. Images of Ikonn (Cost 4): When revealed, it transforms all of the player's cards here into duplicates of the one with the highest power.

Ancient Arcana cards are banished after being used and cannot be resurrected.

2) Eson

Cost: 6

6 Power: 10

10 Series: 5

5 Ability: At the end of the turn, put a created card from the player's hand here.

3) Star Brand

Cost: 3

Energy: 10

Series: 5

Ability: The opponent gets +3 power in at both other locations.

3) Fire Hair

Cost: 2

Power: 3

Series: 5

Ability: Repeats the On Reveal ability of the player's cards when they are destroyed.

4) Khonshu

Cost: 6

6 Energy: 5

5 Series: 5

5 Ability: When discarded, it returns in its next phase. When revealed, it resurrects a discarded card to another location and sets its power to 5.

When discarded, it returns in its next phase. When revealed, it resurrects a discarded card to another location and sets its power to 5. Khonshu phase 2 ability (8 Power): When discarded, it returns in its final phase. When revealed, it resurrects a discarded card to another location and sets its power to 8.

When discarded, it returns in its final phase. When revealed, it resurrects a discarded card to another location and sets its power to 8. Khonshu final phase ability (12 Power): When revealed, it resurrects a discarded card to another location and sets its power to 8.

Spotlight Cache

Eson is set to release soon in Marvel Snap (Image via Nuverse)

The Marvel Snap Prehistoric Avengers season features the following season cache:

March 5 to March 12, 2025

Eson

Beta Ray Bill

Wiggan

Eson variant

Beta Ray Bill variant

Wiggan variant

March 12 to March 19, 2025

Star Brand

Phastos

Skaar

Star Brand variant

Phastos variant

Skaar variant

March 19 to March 26, 2025

Firehair

Cassandra Nova

Nico Minoru

Firehair variant

Cassandra Nova variant

Nico Minoru variant

March 26 to April 2, 2025

Khonshu

Carvus Glaive

Scorn

Khonshu variant

Carvus Glaive variant

Scorn variant

New locations

The Marvel Snap Prehistoric Avengers introduces the following locations:

Star Brand Crater: If the player has 10 or more power in this location, they are granted +1 Energy each turn

If the player has 10 or more power in this location, they are granted +1 Energy each turn Celestial Burial Ground: A card is discarded for both players and replaced with another one with the same cost.

High Voltage

High Voltage is a temporary recurring game mode that has returned for the Marvel Snap Prehistoric Avengers season. Participating in this event is the only way to unlock the newest Marvel Snap card, The First Ghost Rider, for free.

This game mode will be available till March 28, 2025, 10:59 am PST.

New albums

These albums will soon be added to the game:

Negative Space

This album arrives on March 27, 2025.

Collect 2: Black Panther - Negative Space Avatar

Collect 4: Black Panther - Super Hot Emote

Collect 6: Black Panther - Negative Space Variant

Collect 8: 1500 Collector’s Tokens

Enver

This album arrives on March 11, 2025.

Collect 2: Ultron - Envar Studio Avatar

Collect 5: 1000 Collector’s Tokens

Collect 7: 2 Cosmic Red Borders

Collect 10: Ultron - Envar Studio Variant

