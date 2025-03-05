Marvel Snap Prehistoric Avengers season: New cards, locations, and more

The Marvel Snap Prehistoric Avengers season has arrived, and it is packed with new in-game content. For starters, we are getting four new cards, including the Agamoto card, which is featured in this season's pass. There are also two new locations: Star Brand Crater and Celestial Burial Ground. Additionally, the High Voltage game mode is set to make a return.
This article highlights all the new features of the Marvel Snap Prehistoric Avengers season.
All you need to know about the Marvel Snap Prehistoric Avengers season
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
New cards
1) Agamoto (Cost: 5, Power: 10)
This card is one of the highlights of the Marvel Snap Prehistoric Avengers season and will be available in the season pass. It shuffles four Ancient Arcanas into the player's hand at the start of the game.
These Ancient Arcana cards are as follows:
- Temporal Manipulation (Cost: 1): When revealed, gives Agamoto +3 Power. This Arcana also draws Agamoto if it's not in play.
- Winds of Watoomb (Cost: 2): When revealed, inflicts a card with -5 Power and moves it to the right.
- Bolts of Balthaak (Cost: 3): The Player gets +4 Evergy next turn.
- Images of Ikonn (Cost 4): When revealed, it transforms all of the player's cards here into duplicates of the one with the highest power.
Ancient Arcana cards are banished after being used and cannot be resurrected.
2) Eson
- Cost: 6
- Power: 10
- Series: 5
- Ability: At the end of the turn, put a created card from the player's hand here.
3) Star Brand
- Cost: 3
- Energy: 10
- Series: 5
- Ability: The opponent gets +3 power in at both other locations.
3) Fire Hair
- Cost: 2
- Power: 3
- Series: 5
- Ability: Repeats the On Reveal ability of the player's cards when they are destroyed.
4) Khonshu
- Cost: 6
- Energy:5
- Series: 5
- Ability: When discarded, it returns in its next phase. When revealed, it resurrects a discarded card to another location and sets its power to 5.
- Khonshu phase 2 ability (8 Power): When discarded, it returns in its final phase. When revealed, it resurrects a discarded card to another location and sets its power to 8.
- Khonshu final phase ability (12 Power): When revealed, it resurrects a discarded card to another location and sets its power to 8.
Also read: 5 best Marvel Snap Fenris Wolf decks
Spotlight Cache
The Marvel Snap Prehistoric Avengers season features the following season cache:
March 5 to March 12, 2025
- Eson
- Beta Ray Bill
- Wiggan
- Eson variant
- Beta Ray Bill variant
- Wiggan variant
March 12 to March 19, 2025
- Star Brand
- Phastos
- Skaar
- Star Brand variant
- Phastos variant
- Skaar variant
March 19 to March 26, 2025
- Firehair
- Cassandra Nova
- Nico Minoru
- Firehair variant
- Cassandra Nova variant
- Nico Minoru variant
March 26 to April 2, 2025
- Khonshu
- Carvus Glaive
- Scorn
- Khonshu variant
- Carvus Glaive variant
- Scorn variant
New locations
The Marvel Snap Prehistoric Avengers introduces the following locations:
- Star Brand Crater: If the player has 10 or more power in this location, they are granted +1 Energy each turn
- Celestial Burial Ground: A card is discarded for both players and replaced with another one with the same cost.
High Voltage
High Voltage is a temporary recurring game mode that has returned for the Marvel Snap Prehistoric Avengers season. Participating in this event is the only way to unlock the newest Marvel Snap card, The First Ghost Rider, for free.
This game mode will be available till March 28, 2025, 10:59 am PST.
Also read: 5 best Marvel Snap Sebastian Shaw decks
New albums
These albums will soon be added to the game:
Negative Space
This album arrives on March 27, 2025.
- Collect 2: Black Panther - Negative Space Avatar
- Collect 4: Black Panther - Super Hot Emote
- Collect 6: Black Panther - Negative Space Variant
- Collect 8: 1500 Collector’s Tokens
Enver
This album arrives on March 11, 2025.
- Collect 2: Ultron - Envar Studio Avatar
- Collect 5: 1000 Collector’s Tokens
- Collect 7: 2 Cosmic Red Borders
- Collect 10: Ultron - Envar Studio Variant
Check out our other articles on Marvel Snap:
- All Marvel Snap February 2025 balance changes
- 5 best Marvel Snap Sam Wilson Captain America decks
- 5 best Marvel Snap Sebastian Shaw decks