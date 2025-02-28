All Marvel Snap February 2025 balance changes explained

The Marvel Snap February 2025 balance changes were recently announced and are currently live in the game. This set of tweaks primarily focuses on nerfing Surtur and its complimentary cards, which are causing imbalances in the metagame. Additionally, the description of two cards has been changed in preparation for the upcoming Prehistoric Heroes Season.

This article explains all the buffs and nerfs featured in the Marvel Snap February 2025 balance changes.

Marvel Snap February 2025 balance changes: All updates explored

Here are all the Marvel Snap February 2025 balance changes:

1) Surtur

Surtur's description has been changed, and the card has been nerfed.

Old description: When the player deploys a card with 10 or more power, Surtur gains 3 power. (This effect can only trigger twice per game)

When the player deploys a card with 10 or more power, Surtur gains 3 power. (This effect can only trigger twice per game) New description: When the player deploys a card with 10 or more power, Surtur gains +2 power.

2) Skaar

The cost of Skaar has been increased from 6 to 7. The description and energy of the card are unchanged.

3) Aero

The power of Aero has been decreased from 10 to 9. Now this card cannot trigger Surtur's ability.

4) Werewolf by Night

The Power of this card has been increased from 2 to 3.

5) Annhilus

Annhilus now has 7 Power, which was previously 6.

6) White Queen

The Cost of this card has been changed from 4 to 3, and the Power has been reduced from 6 to 4.

7) Lizard

The base Power of this card has been increased from 5 to 6.

8) High Evolutionary

The Power of this card has been increased from 6 to 7.

9) Joaquin Torres Falcon

The Cost of this card has been reduced from 3 to 2. The Power has also been reduced from 4 to 2.

10) Alioth

This card has received a change in description:

[Old] On Reveal: Removes description from all unrevealed enemy cards in this location.

Removes description from all unrevealed enemy in this location. [New] On Reveal: Removes description from all unrevealed enemy characters in this location.

Gwenpool

The description of Gwenpool has been updated.

[Old] On Reveal: Randomly pick a card in the player's deck and give it +2 Power. This ability triggers three times.

Randomly pick a card in the player's deck and give it +2 Power. This ability triggers three times. [New] On Reveal: Randomly pick a character in the player's deck and give it +2 Power. This ability triggers three times.

The Marvel Snap February 2025 balance changes also revealed that the description updates for Alioth and Gwenpool seem non-functional now but will have more of an impact when the next Prehistoric Heroes Season arrives.

