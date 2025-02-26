Marvel Snap Sanctum Showdown: Duration, how to play, and more

The Marvel Snap Sanctum Showdown is a temporary game mode in Nuverse's digital card game. During battles, players aim to accumulate more energy in each location to win points. Additionally, participating in the event rewards points and charms that can be used to acquire in-game resources and unlock new cards: Laufey, Gorgon, and Uncle Ben.
This article highlights details of the Marvel Snap Sanctum Showdown event.
Marvel Snap Sanctum Showdown: Everything you need to know
The Marvel Snap Sanctum Showdown event was announced in the Brave New World update, and its details are as follows:
Duration
The Sanctum Shutdown event arrived on February 25 at 11 AM PST and will be available till March 11, 2025, at 10:59 AM PST. Players will be able to play this event for 15 days.
How to play Marvel Snap Sanctum Showdown
The Marvel Snap Sanctum Showdown is accessible from the game mode tab during the event duration. The event matches are turn-based, and the rules are as follows:
- Players win corresponding points, displayed against each location, at the end of a round.
- The first player to score 16 or more points wins.
- In each round, a location turns Sanctum, and winning it on turns 1 and 2 rewards one point.
- Turn 3 onwards four points are earned for winning Sanctum, and 1 for other locations.
- The Sanctum changes every turn.
- Playing event battles improves sorcerer rank and grants Charms that can be used in the Sanctum Shop.
- Players can snap on each turn other than turns 1 and 2.
- Each battle will cost a Scroll, and two scrolls recharge every eight hours.
- There can be a maximum of 15 turns per battle.
Banned cards
Currently, these cards are banned in the Sanctum Showdown game mode:
- Annhilus
- Captain Marvel
- Debrii
- Dracula
- Galactus
- Green Goblin
- Hobgoblin
- Juggernaut
- Invisible Woman
- Kang
- M'Baku
- Magik
- Malekith
- Martyr
- Mysterio
- Quake
- Supergiant
- Viper
- Storm
Sanctum Shop
Players can spend Charms earned from the battles in the Sanctum Shop for the following:
The shop also contains the Portal Pull, which costs 1200 charms to use. It grants one of these three cards: Uncle Ben, Laufey, and Gorgon.
Ranking
Players can earn points to improve their Sanctum Spectrum ranking. Ranks, required points, and rewards are as follows:
