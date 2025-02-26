Marvel Snap Sanctum Showdown: Duration, how to play, and more

The Marvel Snap Sanctum Showdown is a temporary game mode in Nuverse's digital card game. During battles, players aim to accumulate more energy in each location to win points. Additionally, participating in the event rewards points and charms that can be used to acquire in-game resources and unlock new cards: Laufey, Gorgon, and Uncle Ben.

This article highlights details of the Marvel Snap Sanctum Showdown event.

Marvel Snap Sanctum Showdown: Everything you need to know

The Marvel Snap Sanctum Showdown event was announced in the Brave New World update, and its details are as follows:

Duration

The Sanctum Shutdown event arrived on February 25 at 11 AM PST and will be available till March 11, 2025, at 10:59 AM PST. Players will be able to play this event for 15 days.

How to play Marvel Snap Sanctum Showdown

The Marvel Snap Sanctum Showdown is accessible from the game mode tab during the event duration. The event matches are turn-based, and the rules are as follows:

Players win corresponding points, displayed against each location, at the end of a round.

The first player to score 16 or more points wins.

In each round, a location turns Sanctum, and winning it on turns 1 and 2 rewards one point.

Turn 3 onwards four points are earned for winning Sanctum, and 1 for other locations.

The Sanctum changes every turn.

Playing event battles improves sorcerer rank and grants Charms that can be used in the Sanctum Shop.

Players can snap on each turn other than turns 1 and 2.

Each battle will cost a Scroll, and two scrolls recharge every eight hours.

There can be a maximum of 15 turns per battle.

Banned cards

Currently, these cards are banned in the Sanctum Showdown game mode:

Annhilus

Captain Marvel

Debrii

Dracula

Galactus

Green Goblin

Hobgoblin

Juggernaut

Invisible Woman

Kang

M'Baku

Magik

Malekith

Martyr

Mysterio

Quake

Supergiant

Viper

Storm

Sanctum Shop

New Wong variant can be unlocked from Super Sanctum (Image via Nuverse)

Players can spend Charms earned from the battles in the Sanctum Shop for the following:

Item Charms required Stock Unowned Card Series 4/5 2,250 4 Wong SUBJA Variant 1,000 1 Doctor Strange Nicoletta Baldari Variant 1,000 1 Baron Mordo Viktor Farro Variant 1,000 1 1 Green Glyphs Border 200 Unlimited 3 Scrolls 40 2 I have no idea what I am doing Emote 1,500 1 Jeff Juicy Emote 1,500 1 Mister Sinister How Dare You Emote 1,500 1 Wong Avatar 40 1 Doctor Strange Avatar 40 1 Baron Mordo Avatar 40 1 1 Black Cosmic Border 600 Unlimited 1 Rainbow Cosmic Border 600 Unlimited 1 Blue Cosmic Border 400 Unlimited 1 Gold Cosmic Border 400 Unlimited 1 Red Cosmic Border 400 Unlimited 1 Pink Cosmic Border 400 Unlimited 1 Orange Cosmic Border 400 Unlimited 1 Green Cosmic Border 400 Unlimited 1 Black Matte Border 400 Unlimited 1 Red Matte Border 400 Unlimited 1,500 Credits 800 2 500 Credits 275 5 100 Credits 55 10 50 Credits 30 10

The shop also contains the Portal Pull, which costs 1200 charms to use. It grants one of these three cards: Uncle Ben, Laufey, and Gorgon.

Ranking

Players can earn points to improve their Sanctum Spectrum ranking. Ranks, required points, and rewards are as follows:

Rank Points Rewards Novice Initiate 40 500 Charms, 4 Scrolls, and Welcome to the Showdown Title Acolyte 250 500 Charms and four scrolls Sorcerer 600 500 Charms and four scrolls Disciple 1110 750 Charms and 4 scrolls Librarian 1900 1000 Charms and 5 scrolls Sorcerer Supreme 3500 1500 Charms, five scrolls, and Sorcerer Supreme Title

