Marvel Snap Sanctum Showdown: Duration, how to play, and more

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Feb 26, 2025 17:42 IST
The Sanctum Showdown has arrived in Marvel Snap (Image via Nuverse)
The Sanctum Showdown has arrived in Marvel Snap (Image via Nuverse)

The Marvel Snap Sanctum Showdown is a temporary game mode in Nuverse's digital card game. During battles, players aim to accumulate more energy in each location to win points. Additionally, participating in the event rewards points and charms that can be used to acquire in-game resources and unlock new cards: Laufey, Gorgon, and Uncle Ben.

This article highlights details of the Marvel Snap Sanctum Showdown event.

Marvel Snap Sanctum Showdown: Everything you need to know

The Marvel Snap Sanctum Showdown event was announced in the Brave New World update, and its details are as follows:

Duration

The Sanctum Shutdown event arrived on February 25 at 11 AM PST and will be available till March 11, 2025, at 10:59 AM PST. Players will be able to play this event for 15 days.

How to play Marvel Snap Sanctum Showdown

The Marvel Snap Sanctum Showdown is accessible from the game mode tab during the event duration. The event matches are turn-based, and the rules are as follows:

  • Players win corresponding points, displayed against each location, at the end of a round.
  • The first player to score 16 or more points wins.
  • In each round, a location turns Sanctum, and winning it on turns 1 and 2 rewards one point.
  • Turn 3 onwards four points are earned for winning Sanctum, and 1 for other locations.
  • The Sanctum changes every turn.
  • Playing event battles improves sorcerer rank and grants Charms that can be used in the Sanctum Shop.
  • Players can snap on each turn other than turns 1 and 2.
  • Each battle will cost a Scroll, and two scrolls recharge every eight hours.
  • There can be a maximum of 15 turns per battle.
Banned cards

Currently, these cards are banned in the Sanctum Showdown game mode:

  • Annhilus
  • Captain Marvel
  • Debrii
  • Dracula
  • Galactus
  • Green Goblin
  • Hobgoblin
  • Juggernaut
  • Invisible Woman
  • Kang
  • M'Baku
  • Magik
  • Malekith
  • Martyr
  • Mysterio
  • Quake
  • Supergiant
  • Viper
  • Storm

Sanctum Shop

New Wong variant can be unlocked from Super Sanctum (Image via Nuverse)
New Wong variant can be unlocked from Super Sanctum (Image via Nuverse)

Players can spend Charms earned from the battles in the Sanctum Shop for the following:

ItemCharms requiredStock
Unowned Card Series 4/52,2504
Wong SUBJA Variant1,0001
Doctor Strange Nicoletta Baldari Variant1,0001
Baron Mordo Viktor Farro Variant1,0001
1 Green Glyphs Border200Unlimited
3 Scrolls402
I have no idea what I am doing Emote1,5001
Jeff Juicy Emote1,5001
Mister Sinister How Dare You Emote1,5001
Wong Avatar401
Doctor Strange Avatar401
Baron Mordo Avatar401
1 Black Cosmic Border600Unlimited
1 Rainbow Cosmic Border600Unlimited
1 Blue Cosmic Border400Unlimited
1 Gold Cosmic Border400Unlimited
1 Red Cosmic Border400Unlimited
1 Pink Cosmic Border400Unlimited
1 Orange Cosmic Border400Unlimited
1 Green Cosmic Border400Unlimited
1 Black Matte Border400Unlimited
1 Red Matte Border400Unlimited
1,500 Credits8002
500 Credits2755
100 Credits5510
50 Credits3010
The shop also contains the Portal Pull, which costs 1200 charms to use. It grants one of these three cards: Uncle Ben, Laufey, and Gorgon.

Ranking

Players can earn points to improve their Sanctum Spectrum ranking. Ranks, required points, and rewards are as follows:

RankPointsRewards
Novice
Initiate40
500 Charms, 4 Scrolls, and Welcome to the Showdown Title
Acolyte250
500 Charms and four scrolls
Sorcerer600
500 Charms and four scrolls
Disciple1110
750 Charms and 4 scrolls
Librarian1900
1000 Charms and 5 scrolls
Sorcerer Supreme3500
1500 Charms, five scrolls, and Sorcerer Supreme Title
हिन्दी