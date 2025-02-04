Marvel Snap Brave New World: New cards, game mode, and more

The Marvel Snap Brave New World season has arrived, adding many new features to the game, such as new cards and locations. There is also a new game mode called the Sanctum Shutdown. Moreover, the season introduces card masteries in Marvel Snap that will task players with completing specific missions to earn rewards.

With that said, this article highlights the Marvel Snap Brave New World season.

Marvel Snap Brave New World: Everything you need to know

Sam Wilson Captain America can be unlocked from the premium season pass (Image via Nuverse)

New cards

The update introduces the following Marvel Snap cards:

1) Sam Wilson Captain America

Cost: 2

Power: 3

Ability:

Game Start: The Cap's Shield is added to one of the player's locations.

The Cap's Shield is added to one of the player's locations. Ongoing: The Cap's Shield can be moved.

Captain America's Shield has one cost and one energy. It can't be destroyed and gives Cap +2 power when moved to its location.

2) Joaquin Torres Falcon

Cost: 3

Power: 4

Ongoing ability: 1-Cost cards perform their On Reveal ability twice.

3) Thaddeus Thunderbolt Ross

Cost: 2

Energy: 2

Ability: The player draws a card with 10 or more power if the opponent ends the turn with unspent energy.

4) Red Wing

Cost: 3

Energy: 3

Ability: When this card is moved for the first time, add a random card from the player's hand to Redwing's previous location.

5) Uncle Ben

Cost: 1

Energy: 2

Ability: Destroying this card replaces it with the Marvel Snap Spider-Man card.

6) Gorgon

Cost: 2

Energy: 3

Ongoing ability: Any cards that start in the opponent's deck cost 1 more, for a maximum of 6.

7) Lauffey

Cost: 4

Energy: 5

On Reveal ability: This card steals 1 Power from each card in this location.

8) Diamond Back

Cost: 3

Power: 4

Ongoing ability: All enemy cards afflicted with negative power here have their power further reduced by -2.

New locations

Smithsonian Museum is arriving soon in Marvel Snap (Image via Nuverse)

The Marvel Snap Brave New World season features these new locations:

Smithsonian Museum: Player's cards here will have +1 power for each Ongoing ability card in this location.

Player's cards here will have +1 power for each Ongoing ability card in this location. Madripoor: Here, the card with the highest cost gets +2 power after each turn.

New game mode: Sanctum Shutdown

The Marvel Snap Brave New World is set to introduce the Santum Shutdown. The rules for this game mode are as follows:

At the end of each turn, players earn points from the locations they are winning at.

Each location grants one point. However, one location will be marked as Sanctum and rewards bonus points for winning.

The Sanctum moves after each turn.

From turn 3 onwards, players can snap to add an additional bonus to the Sanctum location.

The first player to collect 16 points wins the match.

The event battles can run for a maximum of 15 turns.

Players will earn points from Santum points for winning battles. These can be used in the Sanctum Shop.

Card Mastery

The Marvel Snap Brave New World update is also set to introduce the Card Mastery feature. It will reward players for collecting cosmetics of cards and splitting them. Doing so will reward more variants and exclusive emotes. This feature will go live on February 11, 2025.

