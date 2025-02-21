5 best Marvel Snap Sam Wilson Captain America decks

After testing various Marvel Snap Sam Wilson Captain America decks since the launch of this card earlier this month, it seems that many allow you to utilize him and Captain's Shield to create stacks of various Ongoing effects. As such, most decks that work well with Sam Wilson have cards that synergize well with Ongoing effects, along with getting buffs for moving cards.

This list will explain how to use five of the best Marvel Snap Sam Wilson Captain America decks right now.

Best Marvel Snap Sam Wilson Captain America decks to try out

1) Sam Wilson Kazar deck

Marvel Snap Sam Wilson Kazar deck (Image via Nuverse)

Deck:

Ant-Man (1/1)

Squirrel Girl (1/1)

Dazzler (2/2)

Kate Bishop Hawkeye (2/3)

Sam Wilson Captain America (2/3)

Captain America (3/3)

Caiera (3/4)

Shanna (3/4)

Kazar (4/5)

Blue Marvel (5/3)

Spectrum (6/7)

Mockingbird (5/9)

The primary objective of this Marvel Snap Sam Wilson Captain America deck is to summon as many one-cost cards as possible, like Ant-Man, Squirrel Girl (generates two more one-cost cards), and more. Cards like Kate Bishop Hawkeye can generate one-cost Arrows in your hand, with Shanna generating a random one-cost card for you.

Moreover, cards like Marvel Boy can give them +1 power every turn, with Caiera making them indestructible. Finally, since this deck uses many Ongoing cards, Blue Marvel (+1 power to all other cards) will help significantly; picks like Spectrum and Mockingbird become the perfect finishers.

2) Sam Wilson Move Control deck

Sam Wilson Move Control deck (Image via Nuverse)

Deck:

Nebula (1/1)

Scream (2/2)

Kraven (2/3)

Sam Wilson Captain America (2/3)

Spider-Man (2/4)

Rocket and Groot (3/3)

Polaris (3/5)

Doctor Doom 2099 (4/3)

Sandman (5/8)

Aero (5/10)

Doctor Doom (6/5)

Magneto (6/12)

This Marvel Snap Sam Wilson Captain America deck relies on moving your cards to trigger their beneficial effects. However, it's different from other move decks since it focuses more on moving enemy cards to buff Scream. This is done with the help of picks like Spider-Man, Polaris, Aero, and Magneto.

This deck also benefits from moving your cards, like Captain America’s Shield and Rocket and Groot, to buff Kraven. Additionally, Doctor Doom 2099 can also help place Doombots in other locations and buff them the more Doombots there are to win locations with more power.

3) Sam Wilson Ongoing deck

Sam Wilson Ongoing deck (Image via Nuverse)

Deck:

Ant-Man (1/1)

Howard the Duck (1/2)

Ravonna Renslayer (2/2)

Sam Wilson Captain America (2/3)

Mystique (3/0)

Mister Fantastic (3/1)

Captain America (3/3)

Speed (3/3)

Iron Lad (4/6)

Moonstone (4/6)

Iron Man (5/0)

Spectrum (6/7)

Since Marvel Snap Sam Wilson Captain America has an Ongoing ability, this deck heavily doubles down on it. All cards in this deck have Ongoing abilities, except for Mystique, Iron Lad, and Spectrum who all have abilities that support Ongoing cards.

The primary strategy of this deck is to play Ongoing cards and pile up their effects for a devastating finish. As such, cards like Mystique and Iron Lad are of great use in this deck since they can copy the Ongoing effects of your other cards, which stacks them together and makes them more effective in powering up your cards.

Moonstone is a great card in this Marvel Snap Sam Wilson Captain America deck since the more Ongoing cards you have, the more powerful he gets. Iron Man and Spectrum are the perfect sixth-turn finishers since the former doubles your power in a single location, while the latter gives all your Ongoing cards +2 power.

4) Sam Wilson Surtur Scream deck

Sam Wilson Surtur Scream deck (Image via Nuverse)

Deck:

Hydra Bob (1/4)

Scream (2/2)

Kraven (2/3)

Sam Wilson Captain America (2/3)

Spider-Man (2/4)

Polaris (3/5)

Surtur (3/5)

Ares (4/6)

Cull Obsidian (4/10)

Aero (5/10)

Heimdall (6/10)

Magneto (6/12)

The best Marvel Snap Surtur decks use big 10+ power cards like Cull Obsidian, Aero, Heimdall, and Magneto to overpower opponents in all locations. Surtur serves as the main catalyst in this deck since he gets more power for every big unit you play. Since you have so many bug units in your deck, it becomes easier to consistently power up Ares every time you play him.

It’s important to note that all cards in this Marvel Snap Sam Wilson Captain America deck have one unifying theme - moving enemy units. While Sam Wilson can accrue more power whenever his Shield moves, most of the others in this deck help in moving enemy cards. As such, this lets you power up Scream, a two-cost card that steals two power from enemy units whenever they move.

5) Sam Wilson Ongoing Doom deck

Sam Wilson Ongoing Doom deck (Image via Nuverse)

Deck:

Ant-Man (1/1)

Dazzler (2/2)

Psylocke (2/2)

Sam Wilson Captain America (2/3)

Captain America (3/3)

Mobius M Mobius (3/3)

Super Skrull (4/2)

Doctor Doom 2099 (4/3)

Iron Lad (4/6)

Blue Marvel (5/3)

Doctor Doom (6/5)

Spectrum (6/7)

This all-ongoing Marvel Snap Sam Wilson Captain America deck relies on building up power by playing Ongoing cards. Since cards like Ant-Man and Dazzler work best when you fill up locations, it’s best to focus on filling up two locations from the start.

This allows you to move Captain America’s shield every turn, which can make it more unpredictable for your opponent to guess which locations you are focusing on. Iron Man, Claw, Doctor Doom, and Spectre serve as the perfect finishers.

