Players have experimented with various Marvel Snap Sanctum Showdown decks since the new game mode arrived on February 25, 2025. The event is designed to favor move decks and allows participants to run numerous 6-cost cards. Players can utilize this event to stock up on in-game resources like Credits and Boosters. Additionally, three new cards- Laufey, Gorgo, and Uncle Ben are up for grabs.

This article highlights and explains the three best Marvel Snap Sanctum Showdown decks.

Note: This article is subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

3 best Marvel Snap Sanctum Showdown decks gamers can try

The best Marvel Snap Sanctum Showdown event decks are as follows:

1) Magneto, Doctor Doom, and Aero deck

Nebula (Cost: 1, Power: 1)

Scream: (Cost: 2, Power: 2)

Kraven: (Cost: 2, Power: 3)

Sam Wilson Captain America (Cost: 2, Power: 4)

Spider-Man (Cost: 2, Power: 4)

Rocket Raccoon and Groot (Cost: 3, Power: 3)

Polaris (Cost: 3, Power: 5)

Doom 2099 (Cost: 4, Power: 3)

Sandman (Cost: 5, Power: 8)

Aero (Cost: 5, Power: 10)

Doctor Doom (Cost: 6, Power: 8)

Magneto (Cost: 6, Power: 8)

This deck has numerous cards that can take advantage of the Sanctum Showdown mechanics. For starters, Aero can move an enemy card from the current location to make it weaker. Doctor Doom can spawn DoomBots to strengthen weaker locations. Also, Magneto can change the position of 3-4 cost enemy cards to make certain locations weaker.

Also read: 5 best Marvel Snap Cannonball decks

2) Shang-Chi, Misery, and Gladiator deck

Sam Wilson is used in many Marvel Snap Sanctum Showdown decks (Image via Nuverse)

The Hood (Cost: 1, Power: -3)

Yondu (Cost: 1, Power: 2)

Cable (Cost: 2, Power: 3)

Fenris Wolf (Cost: 2, Power: 3)

Grand Master (Cost: 2, Power: 3)

Sam Wilson Captain America (Cost: 2, Power: 3)

Red Guardian (Cost: 2, Power: 3)

Baron Zemo (Cost: 3, Power: 5)

Beast (Cost: 3, Power: 5)

Gladiator (Cost: 3, Power: 8)

Shang Chi (Cost: 4, Power: 3)

Misery (Cost: 4, Power: 8)

This deck aims to remove cards from the enemy's deck. For instance, Yondu can destroy a 1-cost enemy card, and Cable can steal a card from their deck. Additionally, Shing Chi can be utilized in numerous Marvel Snap Sanctum Showdown decks, as he can destroy 10 power cards often used in this mode.

3) Surtur, Heimdal, and Magneto deck

Magneto can be placed in various Marvel Snap Sanctum Showdown decks (Image via Nuverse)

Hydra Bob (Cost: 1, Power: 4)

Scream (Cost: 2, Power: 2)

Kraven (Cost: 2, Power: 3)

Sam Wilson Captain America (Cost: 2, Power: 3)

Spider-Man (Cost: 2, Power: 4)

Polaris (Cost: 3, Power: 5)

Surtur (Cost: 3, Power: 5)

Ares (Cost: 4, Power: 6)

Cull Obsidian (Cost: 4, Power: 6)

Aero (Cost: 5, Power: 10)

Heimdal (Cost 6, Power: 10)

Magneto (Cost: 6, Power: 12)

In the game mode, many players tend to use move decks. The Scream card can be deployed early and steal moving enemy cards. The deck also comprises Magneto and Aero, which can help weaken certain enemy locations. Finally, Surtur can be buffed using Aero, Heimdal, and Magneto.

