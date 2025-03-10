5 best Marvel Snap Agamotto decks

Marvel Snap Agamotto decks have been a prominent part of the game's meta since the card's release in the title's March 2025 season. It has 10 power and costs 5 energy to deploy. At the start of the game, Agamoto shuffles four Ancient Arcana cards into the player's deck, where all of these created cards are designed to buff or support their creator.

This article lists five of the best Marvel Snap Agamotto decks to try.

5 Marvel Snap Agamotto decks gamers can try

Here are some of the best Marvel Snap Agamotto decks to try out:

1) Agamotto, Magneto, and Red Hulk

Quinjet can be used in most Marvel Snap Agamotto decks (Image via Nuverse)

Nico Minoru (Cost: 1 Power: 2)

(Cost: 1 Power: 2) Quinjet (Cost: 1 Power: 2)

(Cost: 1 Power: 2) Iron Patriot (Cost: 2 Power: 3)

(Cost: 2 Power: 3) Electro (Cost: 3 Power: 3)

(Cost: 3 Power: 3) Wave (Cost: 3 Power: 5)

(Cost: 3 Power: 5) Luna Snow (Cost: 3 Power: 6)

(Cost: 3 Power: 6) Blink (Cost: 5 Power: 7)

(Cost: 5 Power: 7) Agamotto (Cost: 5 Power: 10)

(Cost: 5 Power: 10) Eson (Cost: 5 Power: 7)

(Cost: 5 Power: 7) Red Hulk (Cost: 5 Power: 10)

(Cost: 5 Power: 10) Magneto (Cost: 6 Power: 12)

Quinjet is run in various Marvel Snap Agamotto decks because it is easier to find and reduces the costs of Ancient Arcanas cards by 1. Additionally, Eson deploys one of the created cards from the player's hand and has a good chance of deploying an Ancient Arcana.

2) King Eitri, Eson, and Agamotto

Eson is often placed in Marvel Snap Agamotto decks (Image via Nuverse)

King Eitri (Cost:1, Power:2)

(Cost:1, Power:2) Quinjet (Cost:1, Power:2)

(Cost:1, Power:2) Iron Patriot (Cost:2, Power:3)

(Cost:2, Power:3) Juggernaut (Cost:3, Power:3)

(Cost:3, Power:3) Red Guardian (Cost:3, Power:3)

(Cost:3, Power:3) White Queen (Cost:3, Power:4)

(Cost:3, Power:4) Wave (Cost:3, Power:5)

(Cost:3, Power:5) Luna Snow (Cost:3, Power:6)

(Cost:3, Power:6) Blink (Cost:5, Power:7)

(Cost:5, Power:7) Agamotto (Cost:5, Power:10)

(Cost:5, Power:10) Eson (Cost:6, Power:10)

(Cost:6, Power:10) Red Hulk (Cost:6, Power:10)

In this deck, King Eitri can be played to draw the Ancient Arcana Card. Additionally, Wave can be used to reduce the cost of five or six cost cards like Blink, Agamotto, Eson, and Red Hulk for one turn. Luna Snow acts as a support for creating extra energy.

3) Red Guardian, Agamotto, and Eson

King Eitri is used in many Marvel Snap Agamotto decks (Image via Nuverse)

King Eitri (Cost:1, Power:2)

(Cost:1, Power:2) Quinjet (Cost:1, Power:2)

(Cost:1, Power:2) Iron Patriot (Cost:2, Power:3)

(Cost:2, Power:3) Juggernaut (Cost:3, Power:3)

(Cost:3, Power:3) Red Guardian (Cost:3, Power:3)

(Cost:3, Power:3) Hope Summers (Cost:3, Power:4)

(Cost:3, Power:4) White Queen (Cost:3, Power:4)

(Cost:3, Power:4) Wave (Cost:3, Power:5)

(Cost:3, Power:5) Blink (Cost:5, Power:7)

(Cost:5, Power:7) Agamotto (Cost:5, Power:10)

(Cost:5, Power:10) Eson (Cost:6, Power:10)

(Cost:6, Power:10) Red Hulk (Cost:6, Power:10)

This deck runs various cards that have good synergy with Agamotto, such as King Eitri, Quinjet, and Eson. Additionally, cards like Red Guardian and White Queen are placed to hinder the opponent's gameplay. The former has the ability to remove the cost from the opponent's least costing card and can act as the perfect counter to cards like Iron Man.

4) Galacta, Gwenpool, and Agamotto

King Eitri (Cost:1, Power:2)

(Cost:1, Power:2) Quinjet (Cost:1, Power:2)

(Cost:1, Power:2) Hawkeye (Kate Bishop) (Cost: 2, Power: 3)

(Cost: 2, Power: 3) Iron Patriot (Cost:2, Power:3)

(Cost:2, Power:3) Captain America (Sam Wilson) (Cost: 2, Power: 3)

(Cost: 2, Power: 3) Juggernaut (Cost:3, Power:3)

(Cost:3, Power:3) Rocket Raccoon & Groot (Cost:3, Power:3)

(Cost:3, Power:3) Copycat (Cost:3, Power:5)

(Cost:3, Power:5) Shang-Chi (Cost:4, Power:3)

(Cost:4, Power:3) Galacta (Daughter of Galactus) (Cost: 4, Power: 6)

(Cost: 4, Power: 6) Gwenpool (Cost:4, Power:6)

(Cost:4, Power:6) Agamotto (Cost:5, Power:10)

This deck uses multiple cards that can create others like Hawkeye (Kate Bishop), Iron Patriot, Sam Wilson's Captain America, and Agamotto. Additionally, cards like Quinjet and King Eitri are used to make them easier to deploy. Others like Shang-Chi, Gwenpool, and Rocket Raccoon & Groot are used for support.

5) Cannonball, Polaris, and Agamotto

Hydra Bob (Cost:1, Power:4)

(Cost:1, Power:4) Scream (Cost:2, Power:2)

(Cost:2, Power:2) Iron Patriot (Cost:2, Power:3)

(Cost:2, Power:3) Kraven (Cost:2, Power:3)

(Cost:2, Power:3) Captain America (Sam Smith) (Cost:2, Power:3)

(Cost:2, Power:3) Spider-Man (Cost:2, Power:4)

(Cost:2, Power:4) Rocket Raccoon & Groot (Cost:3, Power:3)

(Cost:3, Power:3) Polaris (Cost:3, Power:5)

(Cost:3, Power:5) Miles Morales (Spider-Man) (Cost: 4, Power: 6)

(Cost: 4, Power: 6) Cannonball (Cost:5, Power:8)

(Cost:5, Power:8) Agamotto (Cost:5, Power:10)

(Cost:5, Power:10) Magneto (Cost:6, Power:12)

This deck aims to move enemy cards and weaken them throughout the game. For instance, Polaris and Magneto can move cards, while Agony consistently steals their power. Additionally, Miles Morales (Spider-Man) costs less to deploy if a card has moved on the previous turn.

