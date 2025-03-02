The Cookie Run Tower of Adventures tier list is a crucial resource that can help players build a strong squad. The game comprises a roster of 33 cookies, and there aren't enough resources to invest in all of them. Moreover, the title's meta keeps changing constantly, making it hard for players to keep track of the cookies that are still relevant in the current state of the game.

This Cookie Run Tower of Adventure tier list ranks all the cookies in the game in a bid to help players understand which units are best in the ongoing meta.

Cookie Run Tower of Adventures tier list: All Cookies ranked from best to worst

Honeybear is placed in the S-tier in the Cookie Run Tower of Adventures tier list (Image via Devsisters)

The Cookie Run Tower of Adventures tier list is as follows:

S-tier

S-tier cookies are best suited for the current meta of the game. Players should invest in these cookies if they are unlocked in their accounts.

Honeybear Cookie

Peach Cookie

Blackberry Cookie

Frostrock Cookie

Ice Mint Cookie

Lemon Zest Cookie

Rockstar Cookie

Plantain Cookie

Jalapeno Cookie

Candy Drop Cookie

Cream Soda Cookie

Honeybear Cookie in Cookie Run ToA is a reliable shielder and debuffer, making him a viable option in most game modes. Similarly, the Rockstar Cookie is easy to unlock and provides consistent healing to his teammates.

In Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures, new cookies are often overpowered, leading to them securing top ranks in the meta. Similarly, Honeybear and Frostrock — two top-tier units — are the latest additions to the game.

Also read: 5 best beginner tips for Cookie Run ToA

A-tier

Cherry Cookie is placed in the A-tier in the Cookie Run Tower of Adventures tier list (Image via Devsisters)

A-tier cookies are well worth the investment and can carry players through most of the game.

Basil Pesto Cookie

Sting Durian Cookie

Cherry Cookie

Kohlrabi Cookie

Alchemist Cookie

Wizard Cookie

Cherry Cookie is a good unit to deal countious off-field AoE damage. She is also unlocked in the early game, making her easier to build. Similarly, Alchemist Cookie deals off-field damage and is easy to unlock.

B-tier

These cookies are decent in most game modes but should be replaced if better options are available.

Dark Choco Cookie

Twisted Doughnut Cookie

Chilli Pepper Cookie

Dark Choco Cookie excels in modes that allow him to utilize AoE damage consistently, like the Infinite Labrynth. Chille Pepper is also a reliable DPS, but the Cookies in the tiers above are better and easier to build.

Also read: How to defeat Shamonkey

C-tier

These cookies are better than D-tier cookies as they provide value in some game modes. However, it is not recommended to invest in them in the long run.

Mala Sauce Cookie

Sugar Globe Cookie

Ginger Brave Cookie

Muscle Cookie

Gumball Cookie

For example, Ginger Brave has two dashes that can be useful in speed runs, and Muscle Cookie can be used as a reliable Shielder in Solo mode. However, there are better cookies with a better range for these game modes.

D-tier

Crushed Pepper Cookie is placed in the D-tier of the Cookie Run Tower of Adventures tier list (Image via Devsisters)

D-tier Cookies in the Cookie Run Tower of Adventures tier list are not viable in most aspects of the game. Moreover, their features are overshadowed by most other units.

Rye Cookie

Crushed Pepper Cookie

Chamomile Cookie

Pistachio Cookie

Werewolf Cookie

Angel Cookie

Ninja Cookie

For instance, the Angel Cookie is a Healer, but its healing stats do not match up to the other Cookies of the same category. Similarly, the Werewolf Cookie is a debuffer, but the game does provide better options.

In summary, the Cookie Run Tower of Adventures tier list is as follows:

Tier Cookies S Honeybear Cookie, Peach Cookie, Blackberry Cookie, Frostrock Cookie, Ice Mint Cookie, Lemon Zest Cookie, Rockstar Cookie, Plantain Cookie, Jalapeno Cookie, Candy Drop Cookie, and Cream Soda Cookie A Basil Pesto Cookie, Sting Durian Cookie, Cherry Cookie, Kohlrabi Cookie, Alchemist Cookie, and Wizard Cookie B Dark Choco Cookie, Twisted Doughnut Cookie, and Chilli Pepper Cookie C Mala Sauce Cookie, Sugar Globe Cookie, Ginger Brave Cookie, Muscle Cookie, and Gumball Cookie D Rye Cookie, Crushed Pepper Cookie, Chamomile Cookie, Pistachio Cookie, Werewolf Cookie, Angel Cookie, and Ninja Cookie

