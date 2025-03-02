The Cookie Run Tower of Adventures tier list is a crucial resource that can help players build a strong squad. The game comprises a roster of 33 cookies, and there aren't enough resources to invest in all of them. Moreover, the title's meta keeps changing constantly, making it hard for players to keep track of the cookies that are still relevant in the current state of the game.
This Cookie Run Tower of Adventure tier list ranks all the cookies in the game in a bid to help players understand which units are best in the ongoing meta.
Cookie Run Tower of Adventures tier list: All Cookies ranked from best to worst
The Cookie Run Tower of Adventures tier list is as follows:
S-tier
S-tier cookies are best suited for the current meta of the game. Players should invest in these cookies if they are unlocked in their accounts.
- Honeybear Cookie
- Peach Cookie
- Blackberry Cookie
- Frostrock Cookie
- Ice Mint Cookie
- Lemon Zest Cookie
- Rockstar Cookie
- Plantain Cookie
- Jalapeno Cookie
- Candy Drop Cookie
- Cream Soda Cookie
Honeybear Cookie in Cookie Run ToA is a reliable shielder and debuffer, making him a viable option in most game modes. Similarly, the Rockstar Cookie is easy to unlock and provides consistent healing to his teammates.
In Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures, new cookies are often overpowered, leading to them securing top ranks in the meta. Similarly, Honeybear and Frostrock — two top-tier units — are the latest additions to the game.
A-tier
A-tier cookies are well worth the investment and can carry players through most of the game.
- Basil Pesto Cookie
- Sting Durian Cookie
- Cherry Cookie
- Kohlrabi Cookie
- Alchemist Cookie
- Wizard Cookie
Cherry Cookie is a good unit to deal countious off-field AoE damage. She is also unlocked in the early game, making her easier to build. Similarly, Alchemist Cookie deals off-field damage and is easy to unlock.
B-tier
These cookies are decent in most game modes but should be replaced if better options are available.
- Dark Choco Cookie
- Twisted Doughnut Cookie
- Chilli Pepper Cookie
Dark Choco Cookie excels in modes that allow him to utilize AoE damage consistently, like the Infinite Labrynth. Chille Pepper is also a reliable DPS, but the Cookies in the tiers above are better and easier to build.
C-tier
These cookies are better than D-tier cookies as they provide value in some game modes. However, it is not recommended to invest in them in the long run.
- Mala Sauce Cookie
- Sugar Globe Cookie
- Ginger Brave Cookie
- Muscle Cookie
- Gumball Cookie
For example, Ginger Brave has two dashes that can be useful in speed runs, and Muscle Cookie can be used as a reliable Shielder in Solo mode. However, there are better cookies with a better range for these game modes.
D-tier
D-tier Cookies in the Cookie Run Tower of Adventures tier list are not viable in most aspects of the game. Moreover, their features are overshadowed by most other units.
- Rye Cookie
- Crushed Pepper Cookie
- Chamomile Cookie
- Pistachio Cookie
- Werewolf Cookie
- Angel Cookie
- Ninja Cookie
For instance, the Angel Cookie is a Healer, but its healing stats do not match up to the other Cookies of the same category. Similarly, the Werewolf Cookie is a debuffer, but the game does provide better options.
