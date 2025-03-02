  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Cookie Run Tower of Adventures tier list: All cookies ranked

Cookie Run Tower of Adventures tier list: All cookies ranked

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Mar 02, 2025 15:54 IST
Ranking all cookies in Cookie Run Tower of Adventures (Image via Devisisters)
Ranking all cookies in Cookie Run Tower of Adventures (Image via Devsisters)

The Cookie Run Tower of Adventures tier list is a crucial resource that can help players build a strong squad. The game comprises a roster of 33 cookies, and there aren't enough resources to invest in all of them. Moreover, the title's meta keeps changing constantly, making it hard for players to keep track of the cookies that are still relevant in the current state of the game.

Ad

This Cookie Run Tower of Adventure tier list ranks all the cookies in the game in a bid to help players understand which units are best in the ongoing meta.

Cookie Run Tower of Adventures tier list: All Cookies ranked from best to worst

Honeybear is placed in the S-tier in the Cookie Run Tower of Adventures tier list (Image via Devsisters)
Honeybear is placed in the S-tier in the Cookie Run Tower of Adventures tier list (Image via Devsisters)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The Cookie Run Tower of Adventures tier list is as follows:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

S-tier

S-tier cookies are best suited for the current meta of the game. Players should invest in these cookies if they are unlocked in their accounts.

  • Honeybear Cookie
  • Peach Cookie
  • Blackberry Cookie
  • Frostrock Cookie
  • Ice Mint Cookie
  • Lemon Zest Cookie
  • Rockstar Cookie
  • Plantain Cookie
  • Jalapeno Cookie
  • Candy Drop Cookie
  • Cream Soda Cookie

Honeybear Cookie in Cookie Run ToA is a reliable shielder and debuffer, making him a viable option in most game modes. Similarly, the Rockstar Cookie is easy to unlock and provides consistent healing to his teammates.

Ad

In Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures, new cookies are often overpowered, leading to them securing top ranks in the meta. Similarly, Honeybear and Frostrock — two top-tier units — are the latest additions to the game.

Also read: 5 best beginner tips for Cookie Run ToA

A-tier

Cherry Cookie is placed in the A-tier in the Cookie Run Tower of Adventures tier list (Image via Devsisters)
Cherry Cookie is placed in the A-tier in the Cookie Run Tower of Adventures tier list (Image via Devsisters)

A-tier cookies are well worth the investment and can carry players through most of the game.

Ad
  • Basil Pesto Cookie
  • Sting Durian Cookie
  • Cherry Cookie
  • Kohlrabi Cookie
  • Alchemist Cookie
  • Wizard Cookie

Cherry Cookie is a good unit to deal countious off-field AoE damage. She is also unlocked in the early game, making her easier to build. Similarly, Alchemist Cookie deals off-field damage and is easy to unlock.

B-tier

These cookies are decent in most game modes but should be replaced if better options are available.

  • Dark Choco Cookie
  • Twisted Doughnut Cookie
  • Chilli Pepper Cookie

Dark Choco Cookie excels in modes that allow him to utilize AoE damage consistently, like the Infinite Labrynth. Chille Pepper is also a reliable DPS, but the Cookies in the tiers above are better and easier to build.

Ad

Also read: How to defeat Shamonkey

C-tier

Ad

These cookies are better than D-tier cookies as they provide value in some game modes. However, it is not recommended to invest in them in the long run.

  • Mala Sauce Cookie
  • Sugar Globe Cookie
  • Ginger Brave Cookie
  • Muscle Cookie
  • Gumball Cookie

For example, Ginger Brave has two dashes that can be useful in speed runs, and Muscle Cookie can be used as a reliable Shielder in Solo mode. However, there are better cookies with a better range for these game modes.

Ad

D-tier

Crushed Pepper Cookie is placed in the D-tier of the Cookie Run Tower of Adventures tier list (Image via Devsisters)
Crushed Pepper Cookie is placed in the D-tier of the Cookie Run Tower of Adventures tier list (Image via Devsisters)

D-tier Cookies in the Cookie Run Tower of Adventures tier list are not viable in most aspects of the game. Moreover, their features are overshadowed by most other units.

Ad
  • Rye Cookie
  • Crushed Pepper Cookie
  • Chamomile Cookie
  • Pistachio Cookie
  • Werewolf Cookie
  • Angel Cookie
  • Ninja Cookie

For instance, the Angel Cookie is a Healer, but its healing stats do not match up to the other Cookies of the same category. Similarly, the Werewolf Cookie is a debuffer, but the game does provide better options.

In summary, the Cookie Run Tower of Adventures tier list is as follows:

TierCookies
S
Honeybear Cookie, Peach Cookie, Blackberry Cookie, Frostrock Cookie, Ice Mint Cookie, Lemon Zest Cookie, Rockstar Cookie, Plantain Cookie, Jalapeno Cookie, Candy Drop Cookie, and Cream Soda Cookie
A
Basil Pesto Cookie, Sting Durian Cookie, Cherry Cookie, Kohlrabi Cookie, Alchemist Cookie, and Wizard Cookie
B
Dark Choco Cookie, Twisted Doughnut Cookie, and Chilli Pepper Cookie
C
Mala Sauce Cookie, Sugar Globe Cookie, Ginger Brave Cookie, Muscle Cookie, and Gumball Cookie
D
Rye Cookie, Crushed Pepper Cookie, Chamomile Cookie, Pistachio Cookie, Werewolf Cookie, Angel Cookie, and Ninja Cookie
Ad

Check out our other articles on Cookie Run:

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी