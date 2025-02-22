Honeybear Cookie in Cookie Run Tower of Adventures: Stats, abilities, and best build

The Honeybear Cookie in Cookie Run Tower of Adventures is an Epic Cookie affiliated with the Earth element. It is a support character that grants its teammates buffs and shields to aid them in battle. Additionally, players can build their Honeybear Cookie to serve as a tank, which is possible because most of its stats scale with defense.

This article highlights the stats and other details of the Honeybear Cookie in Cookie Run Tower of Adventure.

All you need to know about Honeybear Cookie in Cookie Run Tower of Adventures

Stats

The stats of a level 1 Honeybear Cookie in Cookie Run Tower of Adventures are as follows:

Attack: 29

Def: 36

HP: 332

Crit Rate: 15%

Crit Damage: 150%

Attack Speed: 100%

Movement Speed: 800

The stats are improved when the Cookie is leveled up or equipped with weapons or an artifact.

Abilities

Something Smells Sweet!

This passive ability grants allies hit by "Honey Wave" and "Time for a Snack!" a Honey Barrier Shield with the following stats:

Shield amount: 70% of Honeybear Cookie's shield DEF

Duration: 12 seconds

Dipper Bop

It is the basic mele attack of the Honeybear Cookie. It can be used to perform up to three attacks in a succession. Its stats are:

First and second hit damage: 175% of DEF

Third hit damage: 240% of Honeybear's DEF

Honey Spin

This charged attack can be triggered by pressing and holding the basic attack button. The Honeybear Cookie spins around, doing a melee attack with its honey dipper. It performs two consecutive hits, both dealing 180% of Honeybear's DEF as damage.

Honey Wave

The Honeybear Cookie sends a three-pronged wave of honey to attack enemies.

Skill damage: 500% of DEF

Cooldown: 14 Seconds

Time for a Snack!

This is the ultimate ability of the Honeybear Cookie in Cookie Run Tower of Adventures. When it is activated, the Cookie pulls out a jar of honey to have a snack. Any enemies that come in contact with the spilled honey are afflicted with Sticky Honey and Honey Overload.

Sticky Honey: Afflicted enemies take non-crit damage three times and enter the Honey Overload state.

Honey Overload: Enemies afflicted by this ability have reduced resistance from all elemental attacks.

The stats of Honeybear's ultimate ability are as follows:

Cooldown: 30 seconds

Ultimate damage: 2500% of Def

Sticky Honey duration: 10 seconds

Honey Overload duration: 15 sec

Honey Overload elemental resistance: 20%

Promotion effects

I Like Sweet Things! (2-Star): Earth resistance further reduces by 8% when Honey Overload is used.

Earth resistance further reduces by 8% when Honey Overload is used. Stat Increase (3-Star): Attack: +8%, Defense: +8%, and Health: +8%

Attack: +8%, Defense: +8%, and Health: +8% Hungry Foodie (4-Star): Honey Wave cooldown is reduced by 2 seconds and damage is increased by 20%.

Honey Wave cooldown is reduced by 2 seconds and damage is increased by 20%. Sugar Coated (5-Star): The "Something Smells Sweet!" shield is increased by 30%, and a 10% damage reduction is added. Honeybear Cookie's damage is increased by 10%.

Honeybear Cookie in Cookie Run Tower of Adventures: Best build

Most of Honeybear's kit is based on defense, so players are advised to use equipment that boost this stat.

Artifact: The Secret of Sweet Soup (or other artifacts that boost defense).

Equipment sets:

The Secret of Sweet Sleep

Eternal Archmage set

Yeti Snowstorm set

Meteor Shower set

That concludes our brief guide on the Honeybear Cookie in Cookie Run Tower of Adventures.

