Cookie Run Kingdom Pure Vanilla Cookie (Compassionate): Stats, ability, and best build

The Cookie Run Kingdom Pure Vanilla Cookie (Compassionate) has arrived as a support unit. In the battles, the Pure Vanilla gets placed in the back row and provides the team with consistent healing, while taking cover behind more tanky units. It is an Ancient cookie and can be unlocked from the Cookie Run: Kingdom's gacha.

This article highlights stats, ability, and best build of the Cookie Run Kingdom Pure Vanilla Cookie (Compassionate).

Cookie Run Kingdom Pure Vanilla Cookie (Compassionate): Everything you need to know

The Cookie Run Kindom Pure Vanilla Cookie (Compassionate) is the awakened form of the Pure Vanilla cookie, and it arrived with the February 2025 update. Details of this cookie are as follows:

Stats

Warmth of Compassion

Team Max HP Buff Max HP +15.0%, DMG Resist +15.0% at the beginning of the battle

The warmth of Compassion Healing: 2.0% of Max HP + 138.9% of ATK for the five targets with the lowest HP.

2.0% of Max HP + 138.9% of ATK for the five targets with the lowest HP. Shards of Light Healing: 20.3% of attack

20.3% of attack Shards of Light DMG: 562.1% of Light Element attack

562.1% of Light Element attack Shards of Light: DMG dealt -10.0%, ATK -10.0% for 10 sec; stacks up to x1.

DMG dealt -10.0%, ATK -10.0% for 10 sec; stacks up to x1. HP Shield: blocks damage equal to 20.0% health for 10 sec.

blocks damage equal to 20.0% health for 10 sec. HP Shield Healing: 1% of Max HP every 1 sec for 7 sec, only if the HP Shield is dispelled or the target cannot acquire one.

1% of Max HP every 1 sec for 7 sec, only if the HP Shield is dispelled or the target cannot acquire one. Injury Alleviation: -50.0%

Light of Truth

Triggers when Cookie's HP drops below half.

Healing: 112.2% of Attack + 1.5% of Attack per 1% of HP lost + 50.0% of ATK every 1 sec for 5 sec.

Light of Truth HP Shield: 110.0% of Healing exceeding Max HP is converted to HP Shield holding for 3 sec (capacity is capped at 20.0% of Max HP).

Triggers once every 14 sec.

Compassion

Healing (self): If HP drops below 80.0%, restores 20.0% of Max HP and gains an HP Shield. It blocks damage equal to 25.0% of Max HP for 10 sec.

If HP drops below 80.0%, restores 20.0% of Max HP and gains an HP Shield. It blocks damage equal to 25.0% of Max HP for 10 sec. Revival: Revives a defeated Cookie after 7 sec with 30% of total health.

Ability: Love and Peace

When Warmth of Compassion is activated, Cookie Run Kingdom Pure Vanilla Cookie (Compassionate) completely heals the teams and reduces Injury. He further recovers team HP based on the amount of health reduced from the injury. He also grants his allies HP Shields that periodically heal the cookie after being dispelled.

This effect also works if the target is unable to acquire the shield. Afterward, he deploys Shards of Light that heal allies and deal damage to enemies while applying Shards of Light debuff.

While the Cookie Run Kingdom Pure Vanilla Cookie (Compassionate) is in the battle, one random cookie will be illuminated by the Light of the Truth. This effect periodically restores the teammate’s health if it reaches a certain point. The Light of Truth will be activated after taking a break.

The Pure Vanilla Cookie grants the team immunity to Silence and Cooldown debuffs at the beginning of the battle if it is the only Healer in the back row. When his HP drops a certain point, The Pure Vanilla Cookie restores his health, acquires a shield, and removes all debuff from himself, this effect only triggers once per battle. This cookie can revive one cookie, including himself if at least one member of the team is on the field.

The Pure Vanilla Cookie gains a Cooldown buff at the beginning of the battle, based on his DMG Resist stat. His regular attacks heal allies and boost their Amplify Buffs.

Cookie Run Kingdom Pure Vanilla Cookie (Compassionate): Best Build

Toppings

It is advised to run the Cookie Run Kingdom Pure Vanilla Cookie (Compassionate) with a full Solid Almond set, with a focus on Cooldown in subsets.

Players can also run full Searing Raspberry with a focus on Damage Resistance and Cooldown in substats.

