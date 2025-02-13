Secret Garden in Cookie Run Kingdom: Rewards and how to play

Devisisters have recently released the Secret Garden in Cookie Run Kingdom, a temporary minigame. It arrived in the title's February 2025 season and is packed with in-game rewards, granting players crucial resources like Crystals, Exp Star Jelly, and Bites. To play it, players can access this event from this season's Events tab.

This article highlights rewards and other details of the Secret Garden in Cookie Run Kingdom.

Secret Garden in Cookie Run Kingdom: Everything you need to know

Expand Tweet

Trending

Schedule

The Secret Garden in Cookie Run Kingdom is one of the events featured in the CRK February 2025 update. It will be accessible till March 14, 2025.

Also read: Cookie Run Kingdom Shadow Milk Cookie: Stats, abilities, and more

Rewards

In the event, players are granted rewards for completing specific tasks. All the missions and their rewards are as follows:

Make 3x Level 5 Blocks in the Secret Garden: 1x Slammin' Hammer and 300x Crystals.

1x Slammin' Hammer and 300x Crystals. Upgrade Epic Toppings 10 times: Choco Rewindo and 10x 1-min Speed-up.

Choco Rewindo and 10x 1-min Speed-up. Spend 100 Juicy Stamina Jellies: 2x Genome Blueprints.

2x Genome Blueprints. Attempt 10x Revenge Battles : 1x Slammin' Hammer and 5x Time Jumpers.

: 1x Slammin' Hammer and 5x Time Jumpers. Upgrade a Beascuit using Bites 10 times : 1 Slammin Hammer and 1-min Speed-up.

: 1 Slammin Hammer and 1-min Speed-up. Earn Secret Garden 40,000 Points: 3x Genome Blueprints and 1 Truthful Topping.

3x Genome Blueprints and 1 Truthful Topping. Win 5x times in the Kingdom Arena with all your Cookies alive: 2x Slammin' Hammers and Arcane Crystals.

2x Slammin' Hammers and Arcane Crystals. Upgrade Epic Toppings 30 times: 2x Slammin' Hammers and 10x 10-min Speed-ups.

2x Slammin' Hammers and 10x 10-min Speed-ups. Reset a Beascuit with Beascuit Dough 3 times: 3x Choco Rewindo and 15x Swiftness Crystals.

3x Choco Rewindo and 15x Swiftness Crystals. Earn 60.000 Points in the Secret Garden: 3x Slammin' Hammers and 300 Rainbow Cubes.

3x Slammin' Hammers and 300 Rainbow Cubes. Attempt 20 Revenge Battles in the Kingdom Arena: 4x Choco Rewinds and 100,000 Coins.

4x Choco Rewinds and 100,000 Coins. Win in the Kingdom Arena with all your Cookies alive 10 times: 3x Slammin' Hammer and 5x Aurora Compass.

3x Slammin' Hammer and 5x Aurora Compass. Send 10 Bear Jelly Trains: 4x Gnome Blueprint and 15 Strenght Crystals.

4x Gnome Blueprint and 15 Strenght Crystals. Upgrade Epic Toppings 50 times: 3x Slammin' Hammers and 10x Time Jumpers.

3x Slammin' Hammers and 10x Time Jumpers. Make Lv.7 Blocks x3 in the Secret Garden: 5x Gnome Blueprints and 2x Truthful Toppings.

5x Gnome Blueprints and 2x Truthful Toppings. Complete 30 Bounties: 4x Slammin Hammer and 5x Aurora Pillars.

4x Slammin Hammer and 5x Aurora Pillars. Play in Guild Battle 15 times: 4x Slammin' Hammer and 10x Treasure Tickets.

4x Slammin' Hammer and 10x Treasure Tickets. Send 30 Bear Jelly Trains: 5x Choco Rewinds and 5x Pristine Skill Powder Choice Chest.

5x Choco Rewinds and 5x Pristine Skill Powder Choice Chest. Earn 100,000 Points in the Secret Garden: 6x Slammin' Hammer and 5x Fateful Cookie Ticket.

Also read: Cookie Run Kingdom Golden Osmanthus Cookie: All details explored

How to play the Secret Garden in Cookie Run Kingdom event

Secret Garden Layout in the CookieRun Kingdom (Image via Devisisters)

To play the Secret Garden in Cookie Run Kingdom, you have to log in during the event and access it from the events tab. Here is how you play the minigame:

During the event, you will be given a 4x4 grid garden where objects can be placed for 100 coins.

Objects can range from level 1 to 12, and the same ones can be moved to merge.

Merging objects creates a new higher-level object.

You get points for merging objects and win points based on the highest-level object per run.

Check out our other articles on CRK:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback