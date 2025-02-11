Cookie Run Kingdom February 2025 update patch notes: Beast Yeast Episode 8, new skill, toppings, and more

Devisisters have recently released the Cookie Run Kingdom February 2025 update patch notes, giving players insight into the upcoming season. The update is packed with content, featuring a new skill, toppings, story mode progression, and more. Additionally, the Compassionate: Pure Vanilla Cookie will also be introduced in the February 2025 season.

Cookie Run Kingdom February 2025 update patch notes: Everything you need to know

The Cookie Run Kingdom February 2025 update patch notes will soon be released on the official website (Image via Devisisters)

The Cookie Run Kingdom February 2025 update patch notes are as follows:

Cookie Run Kingdom February 2025 update patch notes: Beast Yeast Episode 8

The eighth episode of Cookie Run Kingdom will be taking place in Beast Yeast, the 'Beacon of Truth'. Climb Shadow Milk Cookie’s Spire of Deceit with the Truthless Recluse.

Cookie Run Kingdom February 2025 update patch notes mention two new mechanics

Curiosity

A new mechanic, Curiosity, will activate from Stage 8-4 onwards. It is a meter that fills when cookies use their ultimate abilities. Once the meter is full, cookies turn into chess pieces, their DMG Resist is reduced and debuffs are amplified. These cookies become Weakened when the Playtime ends.

Candy Apple Cookie, Black Sapphire Cookie, and Shadow Milk Cookie in the Cookie Run Kingdom grow larger in size, and their ATK SPD increases. Additionally, the Pure Vanilla Cookie is immune to Playtime, and his allies also become immune when his ability is activated.

Hope

The Hope effect activates from Stages 8-16. It is also a meter that fills when cookies heal and the Light of Salvation is activated once it is full. The Light of Salvation restores HP and grants a shield.

If the Pure Vanilla Cookie is on the team, the Light of Salvation will remain on the ground as a pickable object. If an ally picks it, it will restore HP, grant HP Shield, and provide the Light of Salvation buff: each hit will deal damage proportional to the target's HP and restore HP in proportion to own ATK. If picked by an enemy, it will do area damage.

New skill: Truth and Deceit

This skill will be usable from the Stage 8-16. A Light containing Truth and deceit will heal allies and deal damage to enemies. Allies with additional Healing will receive Amplify Buffs and Healing.

The Allies Cooldown is reduced if Pure Vanilla Cookie is on the team.

Cookie Run Kingdom February 2025 update patch notes: New cookies

1) Pure Vanilla Cookie (Ancient)

Pure Vanilla Cookie's skill changes to 'Warmth of Compassion' upon awakening:

Pure Vanilla Cookie restores the team's health and reduces Injury debuff. He will further heal the team for the amount of HP recovered from the reduced Injury. Provides HP Shield for all members of the team. Whenever these HP Shields are dispelled, or the target becomes unable to have an HP Shield, periodically heals the team for a certain period of time. Next, he will summon Shards of Light that will heal your team and deal damage to enemies, applying the Shards of Light debuff.

As someone who has witnessed both the Truth and Deceit, Pure Vanilla Cookie will grant the team immunity from Silence and Cooldown debuffs at the beginning of battle if there are no other Healing Cookies in the rear row. Once per battle, when his own HP drops below a certain point, he will restore his HP, gain an HP Shield, and dispel all possible debuffs on himself. Additionally, once per battle, Pure Vanilla Cookie will revive one team member, himself included. However, this effect will not trigger if the entire team is defeated mid-revival or if the target has already been revived.

The higher Pure Vanilla Cookie's DMG Resist stat, the stronger Cooldown buff he will receive at the beginning of the battle. His regular attacks will heal up to 5 targets and increase their Amplify Buffs.

2) Black Sapphire Cookie (Epic)

Black Sapphire Cookie is a Support Cookie who uses the skill, “It’s Showtime!”

Black Sapphire Gems appear on the battlefield and explode after a certain period of time, inflicting Poison, amplifying debuffs, and Poison-type damage. Additionally, the gems decrease enemies' DEF depending on the number of Poison-type Cookies on the team, including Black Sapphire Cookie. The gems will also heal all Poison-type Cookies and increase their DMG Resist. Black Sapphire Cookie amplifies Poison-type DMG as long as he is present on the battlefield. The Deceitful Trio buff will activate when entering a battle together with Shadow Milk Cookie and Candy Apple Cookie.

Cookie Run Kingdom February 2025 update patch notes: New Toppings

Truthful Toppings:

Obtain a new set of Toppings usable by certain Cookies only.

The following Cookies will be able to equip these Toppings: Pure Vanilla Cookie, Sparkling Cookie, Kouign-Amann Cookie, Crème Brûlée Cookie, and Financier Cookie.

You do not have to equip Resonant Toppings exclusively for a set effect.

Resonant Toppings have higher bonus effect values than regular Toppings. Resonant Toppings’ bonus effects might differ from those of regular Toppings.

Deceitful Toppings

Black Sapphire Cookie can now equip Deceitful Toppings, along with Shadow Milk Cookie and Candy Apple Cookie.

Cookie Run Kingdom February 2025 update patch notes: NEW MAGIC CANDY

KOUIGN-AMANN COOKIE

Kouign-Amann Cookie gets a new Magic Candy: Paladin of Light.

After using her skill, Kouign-Amann Cookie becomes resistant to interrupting effects. All Light-type Cookies gain her Paladin’s Way buff at the start of a battle. Light Strike will be applied with every third attack, dealing extra damage proportional to her ATK SPD buffs and increasing Light-type damage dealt to enemies. Additionally, her following regular attacks and Light Strikes will deal increased Light-type damage.

SPARKLING COOKIE

Sparkling Cookie gets a new Magic Candy: Cocktail Party.

The delightful aroma of cocktails envelops the area, healing allies and dispelling any Healing debuffs. Additionally, Sparkling Cookie increases Light-type DMG and ATK SPD for Light-type Cookies. The cocktail aroma deals DMG to enemies in the area.

Cookie Run Kingdom February 2025 update patch notes: Events

1) Secret Garden

Place buildings on the board in the Secret Garden and merge them to earn points and create a beautiful garden. Take inspiration from Pure Vanilla Cookie’s warm light, and build a Secret Garden of Peace and Healing!

TIPS FROM THE SUGAR GNOMES:

Place Blocks: Place blocks in the Secret Garden by tapping on the “Place” button. The next block to be placed will be shown on the button.

Merge Blocks: Each block can be leveled up to Lv.12. When two blocks of the same level are placed next to each other, you can either (1) Tap each of the two blocks, or (2) Drag one block on top of the other. Merged blocks level up and change appearance.

Points and rewards: Place blocks to earn points. Keep merging blocks to level up and earn more points. The game ends when there are no more blocks to merge on the board. You can earn rewards depending on your final level and score. You can continue your game and your progress will be saved even if you exit the game.

Cookie Run Kingdom February 2025 update patch notes: Additions, changes, and improvements

Other details of the Cookie Run Kingdom February 2025 update patch notes are as follows:

COOKIE IMPROVEMENTS

LIGHT-TYPE COOKIES:

Blessing of Light: a buff that amplifies Light-type Cookies’ buffs and increases DMG Resist, will be added. This buff is applied: Madeleine Cookie, Cream Puff Cookie, Kouign-Amann Cookie, Crème Brûlée Cookie, Clotted Cream Cookie, and Financier Cookie.

Cookie Run Kingdom February 2025 update patch notes: KINGDOM IMPROVEMENTS

You can now unlock the “Glorious Vanilla Castle”.

Reach Cookie Castle Lv.7 to unlock the Castle Design (Before: Lv.13).

Use the Glorious Vanilla Castle and Fountain of Compassion for bonus animation!

Tap on the Castle Design icon in the Cookie Castle screen to purchase or change the designs.

BONDS & COSTUME SETS REWARDS:

A notification will pop-up on “Cookies” for any unclaimed rewards for Bonds or Costume Sets.

Your Cookies’ will become more powerful with effects activated from Bonds and Costume Sets, so don’t miss out.

Check out the special stories as well.

Cookie Run Kingdom February 2025 update patch notes: MYCOOKIE IMPROVEMENTS

ICING WEAVING

A pop-up screen has been added to prevent mistakes when handling Epic rarity Weaving Icings, but only if you have just one in your possession.

OTHER NEWS

ENGLISH VOICE-OVER: Due to the on-going SAG-AFTRA video game voice actor strike, the English voices of certain Cookies will be recorded with a delay and added in a future update.

Due to the on-going SAG-AFTRA video game voice actor strike, the English voices of certain Cookies will be recorded with a delay and added in a future update. JAPANESE VOICE-OVER: Due to a delay in voice recording, the Japanese voices of certain Cookies will be added in a future update.

