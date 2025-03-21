How to unlock Harley Quinn in DC Dark Legion

Harley Quinn in DC Dark Legion is a Mythic Hero that can be unlocked for free as a daily log-in reward. This is a special opportunity for new players to expand their rosters as unlocking new units usually requires spending Energy Keys or World Anvil Fragments. Furthermore, Harley Quinn is a Mythic-rarity Hero, making her one of the exclusive units in the game.
This article highlights how players can unlock Harley Quinn in DC Dark Legion for free.
How to get Mythic Harley Quinn In DC Dark Legion
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
To unlock Harley Quinn, log into the game for seven days and claim the login rewards. The exact steps are as follows:
- Step 1: Launch DC Dark Legion and tap on the 'SING IN' tab on the right side.
- Step 2: Claim the available daily reward.
- Step 3: Repeat every day till Harley Quinn in DC Dark Legion is unlocked.
Notably, it is unknown if the seven-day login rewards are permanent; as such, they may go away anytime. Therefore, players are advised to acquire this freebie soon.
Also read: Best tips for beginners in mo.co
Details of Harley Quinn in DC Dark Legion
The details of Harley Quinn are as follows:
Class: Warrior
Harley Quinn is a Warrior and always fights on the frontlines. She performs melee attacks and is responsible for taking and dealing high amounts of damage.
Base power: 2645
Without any upgrades and equipment, Harley Quinn has a base power of 2645.
Factions
Harley Quinn can utilize bonuses in these three factions:
- Suicide Squad
- Birds of Prey
- Weapon Master
Also read: DC: Dark Legion codes (March 2025)
DC Dark Legion: 7-day login event rewards
The event features a progression-based reward track with seven rewards, and players have to log in every day and claim the corresponding freebie to advance. The complete list of rewards is as follows:
- Day 1: 10x Planetary Energy Keys
- Day 2: 3x Order Energy Keys
- Day 3: 3x Chaos Energy Keys
- Day 4: 200x Source Energy Gem
- Day 5: 3x Chaos Energy Keys
- Day 6: 200x Source Energy Gem
- Day 7: Harley Quinn in DC Dark Legion (Free Mythic Hero)
Check out our other articles on mobile games:
- 5 Best Marvel Snap Firehair decks
- Cookie Run Tower of Adventures tier list: All cookies ranked
- All Champion cards in Clash Royale ranked
- All cars in Rocket League Sideswipe ranked from best to worst
- 5 best Squad Busters characters to rank up faster