How to unlock Harley Quinn in DC Dark Legion

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Mar 21, 2025 23:19 IST
Players unlock Harley Quinn for free in DC: Dark Legion (Image via FunPlus International AG)
Players unlock Harley Quinn for free in DC: Dark Legion (Image via FunPlus International AG)

Harley Quinn in DC Dark Legion is a Mythic Hero that can be unlocked for free as a daily log-in reward. This is a special opportunity for new players to expand their rosters as unlocking new units usually requires spending Energy Keys or World Anvil Fragments. Furthermore, Harley Quinn is a Mythic-rarity Hero, making her one of the exclusive units in the game.

This article highlights how players can unlock Harley Quinn in DC Dark Legion for free.

How to get Mythic Harley Quinn In DC Dark Legion

Character model of Harley Quinn (Image via FunPlus International AG)

To unlock Harley Quinn, log into the game for seven days and claim the login rewards. The exact steps are as follows:

  • Step 1: Launch DC Dark Legion and tap on the 'SING IN' tab on the right side.
  • Step 2: Claim the available daily reward.
  • Step 3: Repeat every day till Harley Quinn in DC Dark Legion is unlocked.

Notably, it is unknown if the seven-day login rewards are permanent; as such, they may go away anytime. Therefore, players are advised to acquire this freebie soon.

Details of Harley Quinn in DC Dark Legion

The details of Harley Quinn are as follows:

Class: Warrior

Harley Quinn is a Warrior and always fights on the frontlines. She performs melee attacks and is responsible for taking and dealing high amounts of damage.

Base power: 2645

Without any upgrades and equipment, Harley Quinn has a base power of 2645.

Factions

Harley Quinn can utilize bonuses in these three factions:

  • Suicide Squad
  • Birds of Prey
  • Weapon Master
DC Dark Legion: 7-day login event rewards

The event features a progression-based reward track with seven rewards, and players have to log in every day and claim the corresponding freebie to advance. The complete list of rewards is as follows:

  • Day 1: 10x Planetary Energy Keys
  • Day 2: 3x Order Energy Keys
  • Day 3: 3x Chaos Energy Keys
  • Day 4: 200x Source Energy Gem
  • Day 5: 3x Chaos Energy Keys
  • Day 6: 200x Source Energy Gem
  • Day 7: Harley Quinn in DC Dark Legion (Free Mythic Hero)
