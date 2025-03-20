Best tips for beginners in mo.co

Supercell has finally launched mo.co globally on March 18, 2025. However, access is limited in the initial phase, and not everyone can enjoy the game. Content creators like SpenLC and Kairos Gaming have provided QR codes for players to secure an invitation to the title. These codes have limited availability, requiring prompt action from players to download the game and gain a head start in their progression.

Ad

This article provides some of the best tips for beginners looking to start their mo.co journey.

How to progress efficiently in mo.co

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Here are some tips to help you get a good start in mo.co:

Secure your access code early: Presently, mo.co requires a code for initial access. Once a player gains entry, they won’t need another code, and their progress will be saved permanently. Supercell distributes these codes primarily through content creators, as well as social media platforms like Discord, the subreddit, and more.

Presently, mo.co requires a code for initial access. Once a player gains entry, they won’t need another code, and their progress will be saved permanently. Supercell distributes these codes primarily through content creators, as well as social media platforms like Discord, the subreddit, and more. Get familiar with your apartment: The apartment is your home base in mo.co. This is where you manage everything before heading out to hunt monsters. It contains five key elements - Gear, Shop, Cool Zone, Group, and Portal. Gear is what helps you manage your weapons, gadgets, riders (for faster movement), and passive abilities so choosing the right combination is essential. Cool Zone provides a training area where you can test weapons and gadgets acquired from the Shop. Meanwhile, Groups are a clan system where players can share the lobby and play with their friends. Lastly, Portals is where you select your missions, worlds, and game modes. It opens the gateway to a different world where you can hunt monsters and progress in the game.

The apartment is your home base in mo.co. This is where you manage everything before heading out to hunt monsters. It contains five key elements - Gear, Shop, Cool Zone, Group, and Portal. Gear is what helps you manage your weapons, gadgets, riders (for faster movement), and passive abilities so choosing the right combination is essential. Cool Zone provides a training area where you can test weapons and gadgets acquired from the Shop. Meanwhile, Groups are a clan system where players can share the lobby and play with their friends. Lastly, Portals is where you select your missions, worlds, and game modes. It opens the gateway to a different world where you can hunt monsters and progress in the game. Master the Gear system: Understanding the Gear system is crucial to maximizing the Brawler's performance by using the right combination of weapon, gadget, rider, and passive ability. Long-range weapons are great for staying at a distance, while melee variants are better for up-close combat. Gadgets provide special abilities similar to the concept in other Supercell games like Brawl Stars. Some have short cooldowns, while others require strategic timing. Meanwhile, riders allow you to move much faster across maps, helping you reposition quickly. Finally, passives are part of the Gear that provides automatic abilities to enhance your gameplay. For example, close-range fighters might benefit from Smelly Socks, which damages nearby enemies, while long-range players might prefer area-of-effect damage.

Understanding the Gear system is crucial to maximizing the Brawler's performance by using the right combination of weapon, gadget, rider, and passive ability. Long-range weapons are great for staying at a distance, while melee variants are better for up-close combat. Gadgets provide special abilities similar to the concept in other Supercell games like Brawl Stars. Some have short cooldowns, while others require strategic timing. Meanwhile, riders allow you to move much faster across maps, helping you reposition quickly. Finally, passives are part of the Gear that provides automatic abilities to enhance your gameplay. For example, close-range fighters might benefit from Smelly Socks, which damages nearby enemies, while long-range players might prefer area-of-effect damage. Master the core mechanics quickly: mo.co boasts fast-paced and skill-based combat gameplay. Beginners should focus on understanding movement, aiming, and the game’s unique mechanics to gain an advantage. Spend time in practice or tutorial modes to refine aiming and movement skills before jumping into competitive matches.

mo.co boasts fast-paced and skill-based combat gameplay. Beginners should focus on understanding movement, aiming, and the game’s unique mechanics to gain an advantage. Spend time in practice or tutorial modes to refine aiming and movement skills before jumping into competitive matches. Focus on leveling up: Your level in the game determines what gear you can use and what maps you can access. It even increases your character’s strength by boosting health and upgrading equipment. The best way to level up is by hunting monsters, completing daily jobs, and helping NPCs like Shrine Dancers by completing their missions.

Your level in the game determines what gear you can use and what maps you can access. It even increases your character’s strength by boosting health and upgrading equipment. The best way to level up is by hunting monsters, completing daily jobs, and helping NPCs like Shrine Dancers by completing their missions. Explore both worlds: Currently, mo.co features two unique worlds, each with its own challenges and objectives. The Dragon World features a vibrant landscape filled with Shrine Dancers, aggressive monsters, and hidden crates containing valuable rewards. Meanwhile, the Royal Bugs World features a darker and more eerie environment teeming with bug-like creatures. This world introduces the Rift Mode, where you and three other players must take down the Overlord boss in under five minutes.

Currently, mo.co features two unique worlds, each with its own challenges and objectives. The Dragon World features a vibrant landscape filled with Shrine Dancers, aggressive monsters, and hidden crates containing valuable rewards. Meanwhile, the Royal Bugs World features a darker and more eerie environment teeming with bug-like creatures. This world introduces the Rift Mode, where you and three other players must take down the Overlord boss in under five minutes. Use Merch Tokens wisely: Merch Tokens are an important currency in mo.co, used to unlock random equipment through the Merch Machine. These tokens are found in chests hidden throughout maps, but they are limited, so it’s crucial to spend them wisely.

Merch Tokens are an important currency in mo.co, used to unlock random equipment through the Merch Machine. These tokens are found in chests hidden throughout maps, but they are limited, so it’s crucial to spend them wisely. Take advantage of the free-to-play model: Unlike many mobile games, mo.co does not have any pay-to-progress or pay-for-power mechanics. Supercell has committed to monetizing purely through cosmetics. This means success in the game relies entirely on skill and strategy, rather than in-app purchases. Focus on game knowledge, teamwork, and quick reflexes rather than worrying about spending money to stay competitive.

Ad

Check out more articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback