mo.co guide: How to beat World 1 final raid boss

Supercell's newest MMORPG game, mo.co, has recently released its beta version for Android devices in the United States. This engaging game has swiftly garnered a following thanks to its captivating gameplay and enthralling open-world settings. When it comes to challenging the formidable final raid boss in World 1 of mo.co, preparation and teamwork are key.

This guide will help you assemble the ideal kit and tactics to increase your chances of success in this epic battle.

mo.co guide to defeat World 1 Raid Boss

The essential kit

To start, ensure you equip the following active gadgets: Water Balloon, Smart Fireworks, and Boombox. For passive gadgets, prioritize Zap in a Box and the R&B Mixtape. In terms of weaponry, have two players armed with the potent Wolf Stick, one with the Techno Fist, and another with the indispensable Medicine Ball.

Team coordination

It's highly recommended to team up with players you can communicate with effectively. Facing this raid boss becomes significantly more manageable with a coordinated group, especially considering the boss' formidable offensive capabilities.

Having multiple friends by your side is crucial, primarily for the purpose of healing. The raid boss dishes out significant damage, making it imperative to have reliable sources of healing throughout the battle. The presence of two Wolf Sticks in your arsenal is especially beneficial, as the wolves summoned by this gadget provide invaluable assistance.

Dealing with Scorcher eggs

When the raid boss executes its signature dash attack and stands upright, it will summon Scorcher eggs. Swiftly dispatch these eggs to avoid dealing with the troublesome Scorchers they spawn. The Wolf Stick proves exceptionally effective in eliminating these threats, ensuring you maintain control of the battlefield.

Leveraging the Techno Fist

The Techno Fist wielder plays a critical role. As this player engages the raid boss, their attacks will often ricochet toward the outer areas where the Scorcher Eggs are situated. The resulting electro balls emitted by the Techno Fist are instrumental in swiftly eliminating the eggs.

Healing with the Medicine Ball

Designate players armed with the Medicine Ball to focus on keeping your team's health up at all times. Their consistent healing support will be invaluable in sustaining your group's resilience against the relentless assault of the raid boss.

Cornering the Raid Boss

One effective tactic is to try and trap the raid boss in a corner. This limits its mobility and makes it easier to coordinate attacks, giving you an advantage in dealing consistent damage.

Additionally, it also helps to focus all of your attacks in an efficient manner to defeat the final raid boss in world 1 of mo.co. mo.co plus subscription will help you to get maximum reward while defeating the final boss.

In conclusion, tackling the World 1 final raid boss in mo.co requires careful planning, effective teamwork, and a well-coordinated kit. By following these strategies and utilizing the recommended gadgets and weapons, you'll be better equipped to face this formidable adversary.