mo.co weapons: Abilities, damage, and more

Supercell has recently launched a monster hunting game called mo.co. The title features a range of weapons that cater to various playstyles. From the formidable Techno Fists to the whimsical Chicken Stick, each weapon offers a unique blend of damage output, range, and special abilities. These abilities will be crucial to surviving in this game of endless monsters.

To that end, this article will discuss each weapon's capabilities.

All weapon and gear abilities in mo.co

1) Bat

Damage per Second (DPS): 360

360 Range: Two meters

Two meters Special Ability: Every 4th attack is a big swing that slows non-boss enemies.

The Bat is a versatile weapon with a high DPS and a decent range. Its ability to slow down enemies is ideal for controlling the battlefield.

2) Techno Fists

DPS: 237

237 Range: Five meters

Five meters Special Ability: Energy balls bounce between enemies, stunning small foes. Every 10th attack releases a MEGA ball for increased damage.

Techno Fists offer a unique combination of range and stunning abilities. The bouncing energy balls provide effective crowd control, while the MEGA ball packs a serious punch.

3) Medicine Ball

DPS: 191

191 Range: 2.7 meters

2.7 meters Healing: 370

370 Healing Radius: Four meters

Four meters Special Ability: Every fourth attack releases a healing blast, benefiting you and nearby allies.

The Medicine Ball stands out as a supportive weapon, providing healing in the midst of battle. Its healing blast can be a game-changer for both survivability and team compatibility.

4) Wolf Stick

DPS: 102

102 Range: Five meters

Five meters Special Ability: Every sixth attempt performs a stunning area attack. Every 10th attack summons a wolf companion for heavy damage.

The Wolf Stick combines crowd control and summoning abilities, making it an intriguing choice for those who prefer a balanced approach to combat in mo.co.

5) Portable Portal

DPS: 171

171 Range: Five meters

Five meters Special Ability: Shoots three squiggles at a time. Once the combo bar is filled, the rightmost active gadget can be used for free.

The Portable Portal provides both offensive and tactical advantages. Its ability to utilize gadgets without cost after filling the combo bar allows for strategic play.

6) Monster Taser

DPS: 721

721 Range: Eight meters

Eight meters Cooldown: Five seconds

Five seconds Stun Duration: Two seconds

The Monster Taser is a formidable weapon focused on high DPS and crowd control through its stunning effect. Effective use can disrupt enemy formations and turn the tide of battle.

7) Smart Fireworks

DPS: 281

281 Range: Five meters

Five meters Cooldown: 20 seconds

Smart Fireworks offer periodic bursts of damage, making it an excellent choice for controlled, calculated engagements.

8) Spinsickle

DPS: 218

218 Range: Two meters

Two meters Special Ability: Fills combo bar as you attack. Once full, attacks become faster and pass through enemies.

The Spinsickle rewards aggressive playstyles by allowing players to participate, build up momentum and unleash devastating attacks.

9) Very Longbow

Special Ability: Shoots arrows that poison enemies, dealing damage over time. Every fourth attack releases three mega arrows for bonus poison damage and area of effect.

The Very Longbow excels at dealing damage over time and is ideal for those who prefer a methodical, strategic approach to combat.

10) Chicken Stick

DPS: 144

144 Range: 2 meters

2 meters Special Ability: Summon up to four chicken pets that deal damage to opponents.

The Chicken Stick introduces a whimsical element to combat, providing a lighthearted yet effective means of engaging enemies.

11) Boombox

DPS: 666

666 Range: 3.5 meters

3.5 meters Cooldown: 10.5 seconds

10.5 seconds Stun Duration: 1.5 seconds

The Boombox unleashes a powerful shockwave, dealing substantial damage and stunning enemies in a wide radius in mo.co.

12) Water Balloon

Healing: 1007

1007 Range: Four meters

Four meters Cooldown: 16 seconds

The Water Balloon is a valuable tool for self-sustain and supporting nearby allies, offering a substantial burst of healing in mo.co.

13) Turbo Pills

Healing per Second: 244

244 Cooldown: 10 seconds

10 seconds Attack Speed Boost: Up to 40%

Up to 40% Duration: Three seconds

Turbo Pills provide a burst of healing along with a significant increase in attack speed, empowering players for a short duration.

14) Sheldon

Pet Health: 2010

2010 Pet DPS: 89

Summon Sheldon to fight alongside you, providing an additional source of damage and distraction for your enemies in mo.co.

15) Snow Globe

DPS: 184

184 Range: Five meters

Five meters Duration: Five seconds

Five seconds Cooldown: 30 seconds

The Snow Globe creates a winter storm that slows enemies, making it an excellent choice for controlling the pace of battle in mo.co.

In conclusion, mo.co offers a diverse array of weapons, each catering to different playstyles and strategies.