How to participate in mo.co beta?

Supercell is inviting you to fill up the vacancy at mo.co, a small monster-hunting startup with a new MMORPG title. As per the official website of the developer, they are trying to up their game with this latest monster-hunting startup team working to hunt down these vicious creatures in a parallel world. Supercell has already opened the doors for interested gamers to try the game early on.

While mo.co already has a solid team with Head Hunter Luna, Manny the Tech Guy, and Jax, the Chief Combat Officer, they have realized that they will need a lot of assistance. This article intends to help interested parties sign up for the beta testing that will arrive in late October 2023.

Follow these steps to sign up for the mo.co beta

As per the announcement, beta testing will be open for gamers in late October 2023. Follow the step-by-step guide below to sign up and gain early access to the content as a tester:

"Join The Team" section on the website from where you can sign up for the mo.co beta testing (Image via Supercell)

Step 1: You need to click on this link to enter the official website of mo.co, the monster hunting corporation.

Step 2: Then scroll down to the bottom of the page and find the "Join The Team" section.

Step 3: Enter your email and select the operating system of your device in the boxes.

Step 4: Finally, read (or don't) the privacy policy and select the check box before clicking on the "Sign Up" option.

You will be notified via mail when it does open, after which you can enjoy early access to the game’s content. However, it is worth noting that the beta testing will only be open to US-based Android users in the initial days.

Contents by some YouTubers who gained access to the game for promotional purposes suggest that Luna, the Head Hunter, will contact your in-game character for the organization. Then, a portal will open to take you to a parallel universe where you can fight monsters and dungeons.

As seen in the video, you will also have a 3D printer that will print abilities based on your weapons, making the gameplay even more exciting.

As mentioned on the official website, the job at mo.co has some incredible perks. It will help you earn epic loot from dangerous bosses, fresh gear that will make you look good while you hunt, and unlimited travel to mesmerizing parallel worlds.

Therefore, you should sign up for the beta right away, as Luna, Manny, and Jax are waiting for you to take that leap into the unknown.

