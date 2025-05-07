How old is Joy Taylor? TV host claims she will not date men "younger than 25-26"

Sports TV host Joy Taylor recently sat down for an exclusive interview with The Truth After Dark podcast, seemingly discussing her dating age requirements. Her latest revelation comes months after being named in a reported "bombshell" Fox Sports lawsuit.

Ad

In the episode, uploaded to YouTube on Tuesday (May 6), hosts Paul Pierce and Azar Farideh question Joy on her dating choices, and requirements, to which the TV host responds:

"I'm 38 f**king years old. I've been working for 20 years, I'm a professional adult."

Ad

Trending

Around the 20-minute mark, Paul asks Joy what her age limit is for dating men. The American media personality suggests that she would not date anybody under the age of 25 and goes on to claim that anyone above 25 is a "grown-a** man".

"At my age right now, I would not date younger than 25-26. I'm not going to come up here and lie, young men are very aggressive and they do not care how old I am," Joy Taylor stated.

Ad

Azar Farideh seemingly backed up Joy's statement claiming that all the "other women" she's spoken to agree with the TV host's opinion and reasoning for dating younger men.

Taylor continues by highlighting her "dating age range" spans men aged between 25 and 70, claiming:

"I'd say 25 to probably like 70. But here's the thing about older men though okay and to be clear I date within five years of my age range. I'm just answering the question."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Joy Taylor continues by adding that among other qualities, older men usually have "great stories".

"I like to talk. They got all the stories, they're very confident, they appreciate you, they're very sweet," Taylor explained.

Why was Joy Taylor named in the Fox Sports lawsuit? Legal case explored as host's contract set to expire this summer

According to a new report from Front Office Sports' Michael Mccarthy, Fox Sports 1 host - Joy Taylor, could likely be nearing the end of her relationship with the network company. Her contract is reportedly set to expire this summer.

Ad

While it's still unclear whether negotiations are in progress for a contract extension, the latest update arrives months after an extremely "tumultuous year" for the sports media company and Taylor.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In January, Joy Taylor was named one of four defendants in a "workplace misconduct lawsuit," filed by former Fox Sports hairstylist Noushin Faraji. She alleges that the FS1 host allegedly mocked her on a "personal and professional" level.

Faraji claims that Taylor made fun of her Persian ethnicity, before supposedly accusing the hairstylist of having s*xual relationships, with co-host Emmanuel Acho and Charlie Dixon, to further her career.

Charlie Dixon, former FS1 network chief, left the company not long after the court filing. According to reporter Michael Mccarthy, networks employ a "standard tactic" of allowing on-air talent's contracts to expire, without firing them, as a method to decrease the risk of being sued for unlawful termination.

Ad

Gabe Spitzer, Executive Producer of Original Programming at FOX Sports, and Charlie Dixon, EVP of Content at FOX Sports, attend the premiere of "Nossa Chape" during SXSW at the Stateside Theater on March 10, 2018, in Austin, Texas. (Image via Getty/Travis P Ball)

Joy Taylor, on the other hand, was sidelined from the "Speak with Keyshawn Johnson and Paul Pierce" show for two weeks, between February and March, following Noushin Faraji's misconduct lawsuit.

Ad

According to court documents, Faraji's attorneys and attorneys for all defendants, namely Joy Taylor, Skip Bayless, Charlie Dixon, and FOX Sports, began mediation on March 10, 2025.

"While the parties did not resolve at mediation, they are continuing to engage in settlement discussions with the mediator. The parties believe that, to preserve resources, it would be beneficial to hold off on the Initial Status Conference pending completing settlement negotiations," the court filing states.

Ad

Joy Taylor is regarded as one of the best female talents to have ascended the male-dominated role of "opinionist," reportedly exceeding the expectations of a typical TV moderator.

Taylor also recently resumed her YouTube podcast - Two Personal, two weeks ago, initiating episode rollouts for Season 2 of her talk show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Perrin Kapur Perrin reviews music albums and the like as a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor's degree in Business Management and a specialization in Finance and SMM, Perrin started out as a ghostwriter in 2017. Studying diverse musical genres for 7 years, and producing his own songs gave him an edge in comprehending and analyzing different artists and their discographies.



Perrin began his professional writing career by ghostwriting songs for upcoming artists, before moving on to music reviews. He carries out extensive research and double-checks information from a variety of news sources which include social media, artist/event websites, and other notable publications.



From Drake to Kendrick Lamar, Perrin's inspirations span far and wide across hip-hop's massive soundscape. When not crafting compelling narratives about your favorite artist, Perrin takes pleasure in writing and producing music, editing videos, and developing scripts for creators. Know More