What did Tracee Ellis Ross say about dating younger men? Corey Holcomb says her "prime years" of dating are gone

American comedian and host of The Corey Holcomb 5150 Show, Corey Holcomb, recently shared his opinion on actress Tracee Ellis Ross' appearance on former first lady Michelle Obama's IMO podcast.

On last week's airing of the IMO podcast, hosted by Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson, guest Tracee Ellis Ross, 52, spoke on dating younger men, stating:

"Why does this keep coming up, other than they're hot and gorgeous? There's that. But a lot of men my age are steeped in toxic masculinity and have been raised in a culture where there is a particular way that a relationship looks."

In an episode of The Corey Holcomb 5150 Show uploaded to YouTube on April 23, 2025, the comedian appears to speak up against Tracee's arguments over dating younger men.

Holcomb compared Tracee, claiming she prefers "younger men," to similar statements he made himself last October during an appearance on the Cam Newton talk show.

He revisited the backlash he faced for stating he prefers "dating women in poverty," when he said:

"Now b***hes can go around and f**k young boys, and brag on it, and think ain't nothing wrong with it. But when Corey went on Cam Newton's show and said "I f**k young, broke, lost ho*s," I was the worst in the world."

Around the 30-minute mark, Corey explored Tracee Ellis Ross' statements on Michelle Obama's IMO podcast, seemingly bringing up the actor's previous high-profile relationship with Akon's brother. He states:

"Somebody said it so now I can say it. I used to see the b***h get out the car, and I'm like "Oh she with a brother she straight." You know what I'm saying, he didn't choose you. He didn't choose you, these were your prime years when you were passing the p***y out to boss n****s who got options to choose a woman who was virtuous. None of them chose you."

Corey continued to call out Tracee Ross for dating younger men, claiming women above 45 years of age tend to explore relationships with elderly people or young and impressionable men.

"Your best years are gone, ma'am. You have to date the puppies to get the proper attention you need because they need you. You got bread. You got things that will keep them interested in you," Corey stated.

Corey Holcomb speaking on Tracee Ellis Ross on 'The Corey Holcomb 5150 Show' (Image via YouTube/@CoreyHolcomb5150Land)

The comedian went on to claim that by dating younger men, Tracee Ellis Ross is supposedly stealing from their future, with the comedian suggesting she can't have a baby at 52.

"You gonna feel like that young boy owes you something... You can't have no baby at 52, what you doing with a young boy? You stealing from his future. She's stealing from his future," Corey Holcomb claims.

"There is an openness that occurs with a younger man" — Tracee Ellis Ross speaks on dating younger men on Michelle Obama's IMO podcast

Tracee Ellis Ross' recent appearance on Michelle Obama's IMO podcast has sparked several discussions online, with social media users commenting on her decision to date "younger men".

During the interview, which was uploaded to Michelle Obama's official YouTube channel on April 16, 2025, Tracee spoke on her being a "Choiceful Woman" looking for a partner.

Tracee Ross reflected on her choices, wanting to explore why she prefers dating younger men, claiming them to be "hot and gorgeous". She suggested that men her age have toxic masculinity traits, stating:

"Anything that starts to smell of that for me, I did enough of it where I was controlled and felt like I was a possession or prize, and I just have no interest in it and I will not do it again."

Tracee continued by explaining that her relationships with younger men are more open, with her partners being willing to explore s*xual expressions like gender fluidity and homos*xuality.

"There is a difference. There is an openness that occurs with a younger man around, whether it's gender fluidity or, not even having an issue with homos*xuality. I mean, something as basic as that," Tracee stated.

The actor also highlighted how she isn't interested in having to "grow somebody up" and instead wants a partner who can take care of themselves, claiming:

"I have long been past the age where I feel like it's my job to teach somebody or grow them up. That I'm not interested in."

Tracee Ellis Ross shared that she avoids swiping on dating apps, preferring to meet people at live events or trusting her friends to "set her up".

Tracee Ellis Ross is best known for playing the lead role in the American TV series Girlfriends, which aired for eight years between 2000 and 2008.

The actor is also famously known for her role in the sitcom Black-Ish, which ran between 2014 and 2022. The sitcom was highly successful and earned Tracee five nominations for the Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

