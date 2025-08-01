“Wish the Kardashians paid me!”: Perez Hilton hilariously compares Kylie Jenner’s son to Kendall Jenner over viral cucumber cutting moment

Perez Hilton recently reacted to Kylie Jenner’s Instagram Story featuring her son Aire, making a hilarious comparison between Aire and Kylie’s sister, Kendall Jenner. The Story, shared on July 23, 2025, showed Aire cutting a cucumber.The image quickly gained attention, as Kendall Jenner famously went viral around three years ago for a photo of her doing the same thing in the kitchen. The moment was also featured in an episode of The Kardashians, as per People magazine.Perez Hilton made the comparison between Aire and Kendall Jenner in an article published on his self-titled official website on August 1, 2025. The media personality also added a link to the article on X, writing:“I wish the Kardashians paid me! [laughing emoji].”Hilton's post (Image via X/ThePerezHilton)In the article, the blogger and columnist noted that Kylie’s son was using a kid-safe chopper and added:“It’s literally a spitting image of how Kendall Jenner chops cucumbers.”Apart from Aire, Kylie Jenner is also the mother of another child named Stormi. She shares the kids with her former partner, Travis Scott. According to People magazine, the duo was romantically linked for five years between 2017 and 2022.Although Kylie Jenner hasn't publicly responded to Perez, her Instagram Story featured Aire cutting a cucumber with a plastic block while holding it with his left hand. She seemingly addressed Kendall’s viral picture of cutting a cucumber, as she mentioned the latter by writing:“Runs in the family?”Kendall Jenner later reshared the photo on the same platform, writing about Aire:“I knew he was mine!!!”Kylie Jenner’s cucumber-cutting moment in another video was trending last yearBack in May 2022, an episode of The Kardashians featured Kendall Jenner and her mother, Kris Jenner, during a visit to Kris' residence. Kendall began preparing something for herself, and while her mother suggested taking the help of a chef, Kendall refused it.According to People magazine, Kendall told her mother that she would make a snack without anyone’s help since cutting a cucumber is not so tough. However, Kendall was seemingly having trouble with the knife, following which Kris warned her daughter to be careful, noting that she had cut herself on one occasion.Kendall eventually accepted, in the end, that she was not a “good cutter” and added:“I’m not professional whatsoever.”Around two years after the moment went viral, Kylie Jenner recreated the scene in a TikTok video posted on November 20, 2024. The Simpsons star appeared in a black outfit and was spotted cutting a cucumber in the same manner. Kylie Jenner also repeated the same lines that were being said by Kendall in the original video.Kendall Jenner initially received a lot of criticism for the way she was cutting the cucumber in the episode of The Kardashians. However, a year after the episode aired, Kendall responded to the backlash while speaking to The Wall Street Journal in June 2023, adding:“Let me just say I successfully cut ‘The Cucumber.’ So if anyone says I cannot cut cucumber, I physically cut the cucumber and I did it tastefully. I didn’t hurt anybody. So I can cut cucumbers.”Apart from The Kardashians, Kendall has appeared in other shows such as Ridiculousness, Hawaii Five-0, and Ocean’s 8.