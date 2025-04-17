What is Khloe Kardashian's net worth? The Kardashians star confirms all the sisters were paid the same on the show, on Call Her Daddy

On April 16, Khloe Kardashian appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast hosted by Alex Cooper to open up about her personal and family life. During their interview, Cooper asked Khloe whether all the sisters were paid the same amount for their hit TV series The Kardashians. Khloe replied in the affirmative, saying:

Ad

"True."

Ad

Trending

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Khloe Kardashian, the youngest Kardashian sister, has a net worth of $60 million.

The Kardashians is a reality TV show centered around the lives of the Kardashian and Jenner families. The show premiered in 2022 and is a revival of their series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which ended in 2021.

More about Khloe Kardashian's statements on the Call Her Daddy podcast

Ad

Appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Khloe Kardashian divulged the authenticity of their TV show, The Kardashians. Host Alex Cooper asked Khloe whether the sisters were allowed to cut out certain parts of footage and prevent it from being aired. Khloe admitted that they were permitted to do so. However, she clarified that it was "more vanity things'' that they had omitted.

"It's more vanity things that we would cut, and mainly like sometimes with my mom or something like that, but I've never, I mean, trust me, I would have cut way other s**t, I've never cut anything crazy."

Ad

She also revealed that her oldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian, was "the pickiest". Khloe disclosed that Kourtney would make cuts to the footage because she overused the word "like". Khloe stated:

"It's not about the story concept, it's more verbiage".

Khloe also shared how her sister, Kim Kardashian, knew about Khloe's ex-partners Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom cheating on her before she did. She talked about how Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, had to break the news to her, saying:

Ad

"I would rather a family member than a stranger. I don't like that any of this stuff happens, but I'm not someone that gets mad at the messenger."

She also opened up about the trust issues she suffers from. She disclosed that several health professionals had violated the law and her privacy and leaked her information to the tabloids.

Ad

Khloe talked about her couple's therapist, whom she was seeing with her ex-husband, Lamar, who shared her private details with the paparazzi. The socialite added that she now has a new therapist. She also mentioned a medical health professional who released her IVF records to the press.

"They released my IVF records to the press, and that's a violation of HIPPA law as well," she said.

Ad

Further in the podcast, Khloe Kardashian revealed that she decided to give her ex-boyfriend Tristan another chance for the sake of their daughter True, despite him cheating on her. She stated that for the remainder of their relationship, until they split in 2022, she "always had this guard up" and "felt that something wasn't right".

Season 6 of The Kardashians premiered on Hulu on February 6, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diana George Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.



Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.



Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.



Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography. Know More