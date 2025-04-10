What did Khloé Kardashian say about Lamar Odem's s*x doll? Reality TV star addresses ex-husband's 'creepy' purchase

Khloé Kardashian has broken her silence on the bizarre blow-up s*x doll purchased by her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, revealing her disgust and disbelief during the season six finale of The Kardashians on Hulu. The 40-year-old reality star called the act "creepy" and "weird" after learning that Odom had customized a s*x doll to resemble her.

Khloé Kardashian, who was married to Lamar from 2009 until their divorce was finalized in 2016, only learned about the doll through media reports. Speaking with her mother, Kris Jenner, and longtime friend Malika Haqq on the Hulu show, she said,

"I found out about Lamar's blow-up doll I think the same way any of us found out — it was on the internet. Not sure why that's something we're publicly talking about."

She didn't mince words when reacting to Lamar's decision. As reported by InTouch Weekly on April 10, she said in a confessional,

"I'm supposed to be flattered by this? It's more — man, this validates just how different we are and how much we've grown apart and it's creepy and it's weird, but I'm not hurt by it. It's his journey. It's just weird and gross."

Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom's history

The former NBA player, 45, first discussed the doll during a November 2024 episode of the We're Out Of Time podcast, where he claimed the doll was part of a mental health journey.

"When you're really thinking about it, [it's] like a doll," Odom said. "But then you think about like, mental health, and how important that is, not just in today's time, but just from the beginning of time. A s*x doll that looks like your wife is about mental health."

The same month, TMZ spotted Lamar Odom purchasing a life-size doll at RealDoll, a well-known s*x toy store in Las Vegas. He later elaborated on the podcast that the doll was meant to allow him s*xual freedom.

Khloé and Lamar married in 2009, and in 2013, Khloé Kardashian filed for divorce, citing Odom’s substance abuse and infidelity. Though she paused the proceedings in 2015 after Odom suffered a near-fatal overdose at a Nevada brothel, the divorce was finalized in 2016, as reported by The Independent.

Earlier in season six, Khloé Kardashian and Lamar reunited face-to-face for the first time in nine years at Haqq's house during the season six premiere of The Kardashians, which aired on February 6, 2025. The reunion was emotional but reflective.

"Lamar was, and is, definitely someone that I was like, the love of my life," Khloé said in the episode. "I got married when I was 24, and although him and I got married 30 days to the day after meeting one another, I loved him with all of my heart and soul."

Khloé Kardashian admitted she doesn't maintain contact with Lamar now, aside from the occasional direct message.

Despite the awkwardness of the s*x doll reveal, Khloé Kardashian appears resolute in closing the chapter on that part of her life.

"I don't have bad blood. I don't have any blood. There's no feelings," she said. "I want him to have his stuff … and that's it. I wish I could just do that and not have a conversation."

Lamar, however, seemed hopeful for renewed friendship. "I hope I can continue to move on and hopefully get to know her a little bit more," he said during his appearance on The Kardashians.

The full sixth season of The Kardashians is currently available for streaming on Hulu.

